Final prep volleyball ratings, 11/10
Final prep volleyball ratings, 11/10

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Elkhorn South, 11.7

Elkhorn South's Mia Mroczek (12) attempts a kill against Papio South in the first set during Class A final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Luke Mullin wraps up the 2020 season with ratings for all six classes.

Class A (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Elkhorn South (30-1); 1

2. Papillion-La Vista South (29-6); 2

3. Papillion-La Vista (22-10); 4

4. Millard West (23-9); 6

5. Lincoln Pius X (23-5); 3

6. Lincoln Southwest (21-10); 5

7. Bellevue West (19-13); 7

8. North Platte (21-12); -

9. Millard South (19-16); 8

10. Kearney (17-12); 9

Comments: The Class A championship only took three sets to decide, but its competitive nature showed how close Papillion-La Vista South was to winning back-to-back titles. Instead, the Storm walked away with their first-ever state title after losing just one match all season.

Class B (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (35-1); 1

2. Norris (29-5); 2

3. Elkhorn (23-10); 4

4. Ashland-Greenwood (24-7); 5

5. Waverly (22-7); 3

6. York (27-9); 6

7. Aurora (22-13); 7

8. Northwest (16-16); 8

9. Omaha Duchesne (14-20); 9

10. Seward (18-14); 10

Comments: Norris had a stellar season as the Titans returned to the finals for the first time since 2014, but there was no stopping the Omaha Skutt machine from claiming a sixth consecutive state title. Class B was competitive this year with Elkhorn, Ashland-Greenwood and Waverly all challenging at times, but the SkyHawks remained the team to beat.

Class C-1 (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Wahoo (35-0); 1

2. St. Paul (34-1); 2

3. Columbus Lakeview (30-6); 5

4. Lincoln Lutheran (30-8); 6

5. Kearney Catholic (30-6); 4

6. Syracuse (22-2); 7

7. Broken Bow (29-5); 8

8. Adams Central (22-12); -

9. Grand Island CC (24-4); 3

10. Sidney (24-7); 9

Comments: Wahoo capped a perfect season with a thrilling five-set win over St. Paul, leaving the Wildcats as runners-up for a second straight season. Columbus Lakeview managed a third-place finish in its first trip to state since 1981. Lincoln Lutheran made the semifinals for the fourth year in a row.

Class C-2 (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Lutheran High Northeast (36-1); 1

2. Norfolk Catholic (25-8); 3

3. Overton (28-3); 2

4. Clarkson/Leigh (22-9); 7

5. Howells-Dodge (25-5); 4

6. Superior (19-7); 6

7. Centennial (22-12); 7

8. Guardian Angels CC (16-11); 8

9. Thayer Central (22-5); 5

10. South Loup (22-8); 10

Comments: Lutheran High Northeast lived up to its dominant regular season in the state tournament, but first-time finalist Norfolk Catholic also deserves credit for an impressive postseason run. Clarkson/Leigh nearly eliminated Lutheran Northeast, too, but finishes fourth after falling to Overton in the third-place match.

Class D-1 (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Pleasanton (33-0); 1

2. Archbishop Bergan (26-11); 3

3. Mead (25-7); 4

4. BDS (29-5); 2

5. Johnson-Brock (20-12); 6

6. South Platte (26-5); 5

7. Hartington CC (17-14); 7

8. Amherst (20-11); -

9. Yutan (17-11); 10

10. HTRS (20-11); 9

Comments: Pleasanton only lost three sets all season as it claimed a well-deserved state title, and its toughest state tournament challenge may have come from Johnson-Brock in the opening round. Archbishop Bergan has impressed over the past three seasons, while Mead’s third-place finish was the school’s best since 1984.

Class D-2 (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Diller-Odell (33-1); 1

2. CWC (33-2); 2

3. Falls City SH (27-7); 5

4. Maywood-Hayes Center (29-2); 3

5. Humphrey SF (26-3); 4

6. Nebraska Christian (18-9); -

7. Mullen (28-6); 7

8. Wynot (18-5); 8

9. Bertrand (22-4); 6

10. Exeter-Milligan (22-9); 9

Comments: Diller-Odell secured back-to-back state titles with an epic five-set win over CWC, leaving the Renegades with their best state tournament finish in school history despite the loss. The same applies to Maywood-Hayes Center, which finished fourth in its first-ever state tournament appearance as a co-op.

