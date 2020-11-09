Final prep volleyball ratings, 11/10

Luke Mullin wraps up the 2020 season with ratings for all six classes.
Class A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Elkhorn South (30-1); 1
2. Papillion-La Vista South (29-6); 2
3. Papillion-La Vista (22-10); 4
4. Millard West (23-9); 6
5. Lincoln Pius X (23-5); 3
6. Lincoln Southwest (21-10); 5
7. Bellevue West (19-13); 7
8. North Platte (21-12); -
9. Millard South (19-16); 8
10. Kearney (17-12); 9
Comments: The Class A championship only took three sets to decide, but its competitive nature showed how close Papillion-La Vista South was to winning back-to-back titles. Instead, the Storm walked away with their first-ever state title after losing just one match all season.
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (35-1); 1
2. Norris (29-5); 2
3. Elkhorn (23-10); 4
4. Ashland-Greenwood (24-7); 5
5. Waverly (22-7); 3
6. York (27-9); 6
7. Aurora (22-13); 7
8. Northwest (16-16); 8
9. Omaha Duchesne (14-20); 9
10. Seward (18-14); 10
Comments: Norris had a stellar season as the Titans returned to the finals for the first time since 2014, but there was no stopping the Omaha Skutt machine from claiming a sixth consecutive state title. Class B was competitive this year with Elkhorn, Ashland-Greenwood and Waverly all challenging at times, but the SkyHawks remained the team to beat.
Class C-1 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Wahoo (35-0); 1
2. St. Paul (34-1); 2
3. Columbus Lakeview (30-6); 5
4. Lincoln Lutheran (30-8); 6
5. Kearney Catholic (30-6); 4
6. Syracuse (22-2); 7
7. Broken Bow (29-5); 8
8. Adams Central (22-12); -
9. Grand Island CC (24-4); 3
10. Sidney (24-7); 9
Comments: Wahoo capped a perfect season with a thrilling five-set win over St. Paul, leaving the Wildcats as runners-up for a second straight season. Columbus Lakeview managed a third-place finish in its first trip to state since 1981. Lincoln Lutheran made the semifinals for the fourth year in a row.
Class C-2 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Lutheran High Northeast (36-1); 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (25-8); 3
3. Overton (28-3); 2
4. Clarkson/Leigh (22-9); 7
5. Howells-Dodge (25-5); 4
6. Superior (19-7); 6
7. Centennial (22-12); 7
8. Guardian Angels CC (16-11); 8
9. Thayer Central (22-5); 5
10. South Loup (22-8); 10
Comments: Lutheran High Northeast lived up to its dominant regular season in the state tournament, but first-time finalist Norfolk Catholic also deserves credit for an impressive postseason run. Clarkson/Leigh nearly eliminated Lutheran Northeast, too, but finishes fourth after falling to Overton in the third-place match.
Class D-1 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Pleasanton (33-0); 1
2. Archbishop Bergan (26-11); 3
3. Mead (25-7); 4
4. BDS (29-5); 2
5. Johnson-Brock (20-12); 6
6. South Platte (26-5); 5
7. Hartington CC (17-14); 7
8. Amherst (20-11); -
9. Yutan (17-11); 10
10. HTRS (20-11); 9
Comments: Pleasanton only lost three sets all season as it claimed a well-deserved state title, and its toughest state tournament challenge may have come from Johnson-Brock in the opening round. Archbishop Bergan has impressed over the past three seasons, while Mead’s third-place finish was the school’s best since 1984.
Class D-2 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Diller-Odell (33-1); 1
2. CWC (33-2); 2
3. Falls City SH (27-7); 5
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (29-2); 3
5. Humphrey SF (26-3); 4
6. Nebraska Christian (18-9); -
7. Mullen (28-6); 7
8. Wynot (18-5); 8
9. Bertrand (22-4); 6
10. Exeter-Milligan (22-9); 9
Comments: Diller-Odell secured back-to-back state titles with an epic five-set win over CWC, leaving the Renegades with their best state tournament finish in school history despite the loss. The same applies to Maywood-Hayes Center, which finished fourth in its first-ever state tournament appearance as a co-op.
