Final prep volleyball ratings, 11/10

Cody Frederick puts the final touches on the 2021 season with ratings for each class.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista South (40-0) | 1
2. Millard West (28-7) | 3
3. Omaha Westside (26-12) | 4
4. Elkhorn South (28-8) | 5
5. Lincoln Southwest (30-5) | 2
6. Gretna (25-9) | 7
7. Papillion-La Vista (24-13) | 8
8. Bellevue West (23-13) | 6
9. Fremont (22-9) | 10
10. Lincoln Pius X (23-12) | 9
Comments: The Class A championship was over in a quick sweep as Papillion-La Vista South won each set against Millard West by 10 points or more, showing just how dominant the Titans were compared to the rest of Class A. The title ended a perfect season for the Titans, which has been accomplished only four times ever in Class A, the last coming in 2011.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (33-8) | 2
2. Norris (35-3) | 1
3. Waverly (24-12) | 3
4. Elkhorn North (22-12) | 4
5. Elkhorn (14-20) | 5
6. Northwest (24-12) | 7
7. Omaha Duchesne (20-17) | 6
8. York (26-10) | 8
9. Aurora (15-19) | 9
10. Adams Central (19-15) | -
Comments: Norris looked like one of the best teams in the state this season, which tells you all you need to know about how powerful the Omaha Skutt dynasty is. The SkyHawks won a record-breaking seventh consecutive state title, and there’s no reason to believe they won’t be in a position to win another next year.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Lincoln Lutheran (38-2) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (33-5) | 5
3. Columbus Lakeview (32-5) | 8
4. Bishop Neumann (28-7) | 2
5. Grand Island CC (31-2) | 3
6. Gothenburg (27-9) | -
7. Syracuse (28-2) | 4
8. Broken Bow (25-8) | -
9. Pierce (27-6) | -
10. St. Paul (28-5) | 7
Comments: Class C-1 was the deepest class all season, but in the end, no one could take down the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors, including runner-up Kearney Catholic. Lincoln Lutheran is in the midst of an amazing three-year stretch, winning two state titles. The Warriors have a chance to add another next year when outside hitter Abby Wachal returns for her senior season.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Oakland-Craig (31-6) | 1
2. Sutton (27-7) | 6
3. Wisner-Pilger (29-7) | 2
4. Clarkson/Leigh (23-8) | 3
5. Superior (24-9) | 9
6. Amherst (24-7) | -
7. Guardian Angels CC (17-9) | 4
8. Norfolk Catholic (22-11) | 5
9. Hastings SC (23-12) | 8
10. Yutan (23-7) | -
Comments: Oakland-Craig won its first-ever volleyball championship with its star senior Bailey Helzer leading the way. However, a common theme with this year’s state champions is returning talent, and the Knights are no exception to that. They had three freshmen in the starting lineup. The East Husker Conference is well represented in the final rankings with Wisner-Pilger and Clarkson-Leigh at Nos. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Howells-Dodge (31-3) | 1
2. Archbishop Bergan (25-11) | 3
3. Nebraska Christian (29-4) | 4
4. Elmwood-Murdock (23-10) | 10
5. Mead (27-5) | 2
6. BDS (26-6) | 6
7. Overton (26-6) | 7
8. Cambridge (27-7) | 8
9. Humphrey/LHF (20-10) | 5
10. Shelton (29-3) | -
Comments: Led by the Baumert twins, Howells-Dodge captured its first school title as a co-op with a four-set victory against Archbishop Bergan. Nebraska Christian deserves a lot of credit for taking the Jaguars to five sets in the semifinals, and Elmwood-Murdock also had one of the more impressive first-round wins, over Mead.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (35-2) | 1
2. Humphrey SF (25-6) | 3
3. Maywood-Hayes Center (27-3) | 4
4. Diller-Odell (23-10) | 2
5. Wynot (22-10) | 6
6. Stuart (24-9) | 7
7. Anselmo-Merna (23-10) | 7
8. Exeter-Milligan (16-9) | 10
9. Bertrand (23-6) | 8
10. Garden County (21-8) | 9
Comments: Known for its success in basketball, Falls City Sacred Heart won its first volleyball title since 2006, defeating Humphrey St. Francis in five sets. Diller-Odell's quest for a third straight title took a blow before the tournament. The Griffins’ star player Karli Heidemann was out with an injury, which played a large part in why they were bounced in the first round.
