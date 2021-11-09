Final prep volleyball ratings, 11/10

Comments: Class C-1 was the deepest class all season, but in the end, no one could take down the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors, including runner-up Kearney Catholic. Lincoln Lutheran is in the midst of an amazing three-year stretch, winning two state titles. The Warriors have a chance to add another next year when outside hitter Abby Wachal returns for her senior season.

Comments: Oakland-Craig won its first-ever volleyball championship with its star senior Bailey Helzer leading the way. However, a common theme with this year’s state champions is returning talent, and the Knights are no exception to that. They had three freshmen in the starting lineup. The East Husker Conference is well represented in the final rankings with Wisner-Pilger and Clarkson-Leigh at Nos. 3 and No. 4, respectively.