'Feels like a dream': Lincoln East makes first state tourney in 14 years

Before Wednesday, Class A No. 4 Lincoln East hadn't been in a district title match in four years and the state volleyball tournament since 2008.

The big stage was everything the Spartans thought it would be, and maybe a little more.

East defeated No. 10 Fremont 18-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 to win the A-5 district title and return to state for the first time in 14 years.

"To finally get it done, with making it interesting, of course, feels like a dream," coach Nicole Johnson.

The last time East was in a district final, none of its current players had even made it to high school.

Brooklyn Fuchs, a senior middle, said it meant a little more to do it with this group, which has played a lot together over the last few seasons.

"It's insanely special just because it is my last year and a lot of young girls have really stepped up to make this moment happen," she said. "We have been playing as a great team.

"This is incredible. Our motto was build more together and I think we definitely think we capped that off this year."

Johnson played at East and was a senior on the 2008 team. This is what she aimed for when she took over as varsity coach in 2020, and before that coaching at the lower levels.

She choked up when asked what the moment meant.

"This has been something that I have been wanting since I started coaching here," she said.

"This has always been the end game. Make it back. And it feels pretty good to get us back."

The Spartans have played in some big matches this season, including the Heartland Athletic Conference championship last week. But none was bigger than Wednesday, with their backs against the wall and season on the line.

Fremont struck right away in the first set, and Johnson said East had to adjust right away.

"It's wild, because even in these moments, like the high-pressure moments, were not season-ending," she said. "They are not moments where if you do not perform, you are literally going home. It's different. And to handle a team that was coming out fighting, it says a lot."

East found a way to right the ship. The Spartans raced through the second set and grinded out a win in the third before holding on in the fourth to win the match.

"Fremont wanted it bad just as much as we did, and I do not think that we were quite expecting that," Johnson said.

Fuchs felt a sense of relief, but said the Spartans are going to be ready come next week.

"The first part gave us some relief, but now we are going to have that pressure again of playing at state," Fuchs said. "The first part is over. But now we have to get back to the gym and just correct the little things so we can make a good appearance."