Fairbury volleyball team spinning its wheels (but in a good way) as turnaround season continues

A 4-0 start to the season, including a win against a good Thayer Central team, got the Jeffs in the right mindset, Hinrichs notes.

"That was a big, big win for us," he said. "We knew kind of where we were after that, and who we could play with.

"This year we get into a little bit of a hole and they fight out of it. They're just a totally different group mentality-wise."

What does Hinrichs credit the big turnaround to?

"I know all coaches say it, but it's just the girls buying in," he said. "A lot of these ladies that are playing right now — the juniors and seniors played when they were freshmen and sophomores also."

The Lady Jeffs are led by junior middle Emily Huss and senior outside hitter Karly McCord, who have combined for 545 kills and 118 blocks. But as Hinrichs will tell you, it takes a good set or pass to get things started, and the team has a lot of players stepping up.

"We played about eight girls and all eight bring something to the table," Hinrichs said.

Fairbury is 22nd in wild-card points, so the Lady Jeffs know they must win two matches this week to reach Saturday's district final round.