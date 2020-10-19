Experienced core leading the way for Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team

VonRentzell leads the team with 221 kills, but Jess Stander also has 202 and Saige Craven 166. With 6-foot Presley Harms picking up 50 blocks as a middle, Stander also has added 53 blocks from her position at hitter.

“She’s (Stander) an awesome kid, and she has a really fast swing,” Rossell said. “She’s not afraid to make mistakes, she goes up aggressively and she’s just an overall good teammate who takes a lot of the younger girls under her wing.”

The 2020 season also has posed a unique challenge to Ashland-Greenwood as it moved up to Class B from Class C-1. While there are 54 teams in C-1 this year, there are only 30 Class B teams, giving Ashland-Greenwood an improved chance of making the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Bluejays have a final matchup against Seward on Tuesday before turning their attention to a difficult subdistrict. Ashland-Greenwood is 4-1 against Class B opposition this year, but they’ll have to get past Platteview, Plattsmouth and Waverly next week.

“I know all the girls are really excited that we have a little tougher subdistrict,” Rossell said. “It’ll be a good test at the end of the season to really see where we are at.”