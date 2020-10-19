Experienced core leading the way for Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team

The high school volleyball season is far from over, but it’s already been a historic year for the Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team.
The Class B No. 5 Bluejays won the Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the team’s record of 20-5 is already the winningest in school history.
A driving force behind Ashland-Greenwood’s successful season is an experienced core of eight seniors, many of whom have played at the varsity level since they were freshmen. Head coach Megan Rossell said the team’s experience has led to a positive and competitive team environment and furthered improvements within the team.
Senior Carly vonRentzell averaged 182 kills in her first three seasons with Ashland-Greenwood, but she’s already at 221 this year, and her teammates are a big reason why.
“It’s been incredible; it’s just like we’re playing in third grade all over again, with us just loving being on the court together,” vonRentzell said. “Our chemistry has been so important because we just know each other so well.”
The Bluejays’ maturity also helped them avoid panicking after losing three of their first five matches to Waverly, Syracuse and Malcolm. Since then, Ashland-Greenwood has gone 18-2 as its 6-2 offense has led to a fast-paced, diverse attack.
VonRentzell leads the team with 221 kills, but Jess Stander also has 202 and Saige Craven 166. With 6-foot Presley Harms picking up 50 blocks as a middle, Stander also has added 53 blocks from her position at hitter.
“She’s (Stander) an awesome kid, and she has a really fast swing,” Rossell said. “She’s not afraid to make mistakes, she goes up aggressively and she’s just an overall good teammate who takes a lot of the younger girls under her wing.”
The 2020 season also has posed a unique challenge to Ashland-Greenwood as it moved up to Class B from Class C-1. While there are 54 teams in C-1 this year, there are only 30 Class B teams, giving Ashland-Greenwood an improved chance of making the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
The Bluejays have a final matchup against Seward on Tuesday before turning their attention to a difficult subdistrict. Ashland-Greenwood is 4-1 against Class B opposition this year, but they’ll have to get past Platteview, Plattsmouth and Waverly next week.
“I know all the girls are really excited that we have a little tougher subdistrict,” Rossell said. “It’ll be a good test at the end of the season to really see where we are at.”
Ashland-Greenwood may already have one of the best volleyball seasons in school history, but the Bluejays are still searching for more.
“We’ve always had that dream of going to state and with us changing to Class B, we thought we might have a better chance, but having it become a reality where we actually have a chance is unreal,” vonRentzell said.
