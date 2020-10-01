Expecting 'district-final style' volleyball, York digs deep for two wins at Beatrice Invitational

“They’ve got big hitters across the net and fast sets, and they keyed in our weaknesses instead of us keying in on their weaknesses,” Beatrice coach Melissa Carper said.

While York finished the match with five blocks, Beatrice failed to record a single block as it struggled to slow down Scheierman. She finished the match with 22 kills and Maddie Portwine added seven more, while Ellie Jurgens led Beatrice with seven kills.

“Our defense was better at the end of that set than it was the entire game, and we were able to put some good finishes on swings,” Ericson said.

While York took care of unranked Seward 2-0, Beatrice’s struggles carried into the final match of the evening, a 2-0 Seward win (25-19, 25-10).

The Lady Orange squandered an early lead in set one before falling behind 13-1 in set two as Seward (11-7) ripped off five consecutive blocks at one point. Abbey Ringler led the Bluejays with 11 kills and five blocks, while Beatrice mustered just 10 points in the final set to close out a frustrating evening.

“Our serve receive was great but we just could not execute our offense,” Carper said. “We couldn’t get past (Ringler), we couldn’t hit the ball in bounds and we made too many unforced errors.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.