Expecting 'district-final style' volleyball, York digs deep for two wins at Beatrice Invitational

BEATRICE — Heading into Thursday's Beatrice volleyball triangular, York coach Chris Ericson stressed the difficulty of the matches and told his team to expect “district-final style volleyball.”
Ericson’s prediction proved correct as Class B No. 9 York won a pair of hard-fought matches over No. 5 Beatrice and Seward.
“I told them that if we want to achieve our goals at the end of the year, we needed to put together matches in (triangulars) and games like this,” Ericson said.
A mid-September meeting between York (14-5) and Beatrice (10-6) ended 2-0 in Beatrice’s favor, but a strong offensive showing led to a 2-1 win for the Dukes (24-26, 25-21, 25-20) this time around.
York and Beatrice traded long scoring sprees throughout the match, starting with an 11-2 run that gave Beatrice a 19-13 lead in the opening set. York clawed back to 23-23 but offensive errors on its final two attacks allowed Beatrice to win the set.
The Lady Orange jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the second but once again could not hold on to the lead as York tied the set at 16-all and eventually won 25-21.
Beatrice had an impressive 13 aces in the match, but a number of service errors set it back during the third set. York junior Masa Scheierman entered the match averaging 5.2 kills per set, and she found plenty of success against the Lady Orange.
“They’ve got big hitters across the net and fast sets, and they keyed in our weaknesses instead of us keying in on their weaknesses,” Beatrice coach Melissa Carper said.
While York finished the match with five blocks, Beatrice failed to record a single block as it struggled to slow down Scheierman. She finished the match with 22 kills and Maddie Portwine added seven more, while Ellie Jurgens led Beatrice with seven kills.
“Our defense was better at the end of that set than it was the entire game, and we were able to put some good finishes on swings,” Ericson said.
While York took care of unranked Seward 2-0, Beatrice’s struggles carried into the final match of the evening, a 2-0 Seward win (25-19, 25-10).
The Lady Orange squandered an early lead in set one before falling behind 13-1 in set two as Seward (11-7) ripped off five consecutive blocks at one point. Abbey Ringler led the Bluejays with 11 kills and five blocks, while Beatrice mustered just 10 points in the final set to close out a frustrating evening.
“Our serve receive was great but we just could not execute our offense,” Carper said. “We couldn’t get past (Ringler), we couldn’t hit the ball in bounds and we made too many unforced errors.”
