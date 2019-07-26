Former Huskers Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson were each chosen for the United States women’s national volleyball team that will play in an Olympic qualifying tournament in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, next weekend. That will be the first of two chances for the Americans to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Ex-Husker and outside hitter Mikaela Foecke has also spent time this summer playing for the team, but did not make the cut. National team veterans Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Kim Hill were the other outside hitters chosen for the 14-player roster, along with Larson and Robinson.
Three players still in college made the roster: Cincinnati opposite hitter Jordan Thompson, Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke and BYU libero Mary Lake.