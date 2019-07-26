{{featured_button_text}}
USA vs. Brazil, 6.6

Team USA’s Kelsey Robinson digs a shot in the first set against Brazil during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in June.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Former Huskers Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson were each chosen for the United States women’s national volleyball team that will play in an Olympic qualifying tournament in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, next weekend. That will be the first of two chances for the Americans to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Ex-Husker and outside hitter Mikaela Foecke has also spent time this summer playing for the team, but did not make the cut. National team veterans Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Kim Hill were the other outside hitters chosen for the 14-player roster, along with Larson and Robinson.

Three players still in college made the roster: Cincinnati opposite hitter Jordan Thompson, Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke and BYU libero Mary Lake.

