Entire state volleyball tournament to be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena in four-day event; state wrestling may also be four days

“This is the safest option we have,” said NSAA associate director Jennifer Schwartz, who is in charge of volleyball.

NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said the new plan should be able to permit students and general fans to attend matches with a restricted capacity at PBA. He said the health department, however, has not made a final determination whether bands will be allowed, but indicated it’s likely they will be prohibited.

After consulting Lincoln Public Schools, the Pinnacle Bank Arena staff and the county health department, “the numbers that we talked about today are ones that we can work with, but as you know, those could change at any time,” Bellar said.

Both state wrestling options presented to the board would have classes A and D compete on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18, and B and C wrestle on Feb. 19 and 20.

Under both options, the state championship round for A and D will be Thursday at 7 p.m. and the finals for B and C slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.

One option will have separate sessions for each class every round until the championships. The other option will combine the two classes (A and D Wednesday and Thursday, and B and C Friday and Saturday) into single sessions throughout the tournament.