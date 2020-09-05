Elkhorn swings balance of match with blocking prowess to take Beatrice Invite title over Waverly

The second set followed almost the same script, with Elkhorn taking a five-point lead midway through the set, only for Waverly to put the pressure on late. Thomas fired the set-winning kill once again, giving the Vikings their first loss of the season.

“You learn more from your losses than you ever do from your wins,” Waverly head coach Terri Neujahr said. “There were things we were trying to work on, and we’d do it for a play or two, but then we’d abandon the adjustment and go back to what we had been doing and we can’t do that.”

Serving was an area of concern for Waverly in the first set as the Vikings lost seven points on serves (four service errors, three aces allowed), but the team’s focus improved in the second set.

The Vikings were only four points behind Elkhorn in a match that could have tipped either way, and Waverly players walked off the court with their heads held high. The two conference foes will meet again next month, and given the level of play on Saturday, perhaps again in the state tournament.

“These are the matches that we want to play,” Neujahr said. “We want to be tested, and we want to learn what we need to get better at. Playing this match was really fantastic, and this was really high-level volleyball.”

