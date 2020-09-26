Elkhorn previews postseason potential to claim Pius X volleyball invite title over Norris

A sense of relief washed over Elkhorn volleyball head coach Abby da Silva.
An Addie Thomas kill clinched the Antlers' win over Norris in the Lincoln Pius X volleyball tournament final Saturday at Pius X. But the final kill also put behind a brutal stretch that saw the Antlers lose all three matches at the LPS Classic last week.
“Last weekend at the LPS tournament, I think we learned a lot about ourselves and had to face some adversity with injuries and things like that,” da Silva said. "… Today, they (the Antlers) were having fun out there. It was fun to see and watch them play.”
The Class B No. 3 Antlers put together an impressive day, avenging last week’s loss to Class A No. 3 Pius X, defeating the Bolts in three sets. Elkhorn then topped potential state tournament opponent No. 2 Norris 29-27, 25-22 in the final.
Despite both teams being in another school’s gym, the atmosphere and intensity of Elkhorn and the Titans gave off state tournament vibes.
The first set did not dispel that feeling.
Going back and forth early, Norris’ Kalli Kroeker stepped up in a big way. After hammering down a kill, Kroeker served an ace to give the Titans an 11-6 lead. After exchanging some points, Norris still led 16-12 when the Antlers finally made a run.
Aided by Titan mistakes and kills from Taylor Bunjer and Haley Wolfe, Elkhorn went on a 9-2 run to take a 21-18 lead. However, Norris rattled off four straight points to take a 22-21 lead.
Norris reached set point at 25-24, but a Thomas kill kept the set alive. The Titans led again 27-26, but the Antlers came up with a block to tie the set 27-27. A kill by Bunjer and a hitting error by the Titans sealed up the first set for Elkhorn 29-27.
“We just had too many errors,” Norris head coach Christina Boesiger. “We had 13 hitting errors, but we only lost by two, so you know we are right there.”
Elkhorn began to pull away in the second set, building a 19-13 lead. But like the Antlers, the Titans were feisty, putting together an 8-3 run to make it 22-21. Clinging to its lead, Elkhorn found a kill from senior Ray Joens, secured a team block and got the final kill from Thomas.
Norris outside hitter Ella Waters led all players with 11 kills, while Kroeker finished with seven. Bunjer led the Antlers with nine kills, while Thomas had seven.
Pius X secured third place in its home invite, defeating Elkhorn North 25-14, 27-25 before falling to Elkhorn 25-16, 16-25, 27-25. The Bolts defeated Millard North in the third-place match 25-19, 25-20.
“I thought we played well 90% of the time today,” Pius X head coach Katie Wenz said. “In our game against Elkhorn, we just made a lot of unforced errors, and that didn’t help. So, I told them they had to recover.”
