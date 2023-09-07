WAVERLY — The Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North volleyball team proved to be too much for No. 6 Waverly on Thursday as the Wolves won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20.

Waverly felt confident heading into the match. After playing every match competitively so far this season and nearly knocking off Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran in the opener, coach Terri Neujahr and the Vikings felt good.

“I was hoping tonight we could take a set from them," Neujahr said. "They are a very, very good team."

However, the Vikings struggled to find their footing. Waverly's communication wasn't as tight as it has been, and it came out of the gates flat on its home court.

“I asked them at the end of the game what they said, ‘A step back,' They played tentative and scared at times, and we didn’t go for it,” Neujahr said. “We kinda let them run the show.”

The Wolves’ scheme allowed for stars Reagan Wallraff, Ava Spies and Shay Heaney to shine.

“They are certainly a tough team. They are ranked highly for a reason. They are even better than last year," Neujahr said.

The Vikings allowed nine different three-point or longer runs throughout the match. Neujahr stated a lack of communication was critical during those runs.

“We need to find ways to limit those … communication was a huge, huge factor," Neujahr said. "Communication is something they know they need to control, and it was just all over the place tonight."

Every set included shiny defensive plays from Joslyn Rice and Ashley Warner, while also featuring Caylee Rowley laying out on numerous occasions.

Neujahr remains optimistic despite the loss.

“I think they got their eyes opened to what big girl volleyball is right here," Neujahr said. "This was a very big learning experience, especially for my freshmen.”

As for the Wolves, head coach Jenny Gragert was proud of the way her girls played.

“Anytime we come to Waverly, we know it is going to be a battle, and I just hoped we would stay even throughout the momentum shifts,” Gragert stated.

“We just want to keep our servers behind the line and put up good blocks to keep them there."

A key factor in the victory was capitalizing on the Vikings’ miscues while also playing stout defense. Reese Booth showcased her defensive abilities with three blocks — all in crucial moments.

“We have a big tournament, and we have a great opportunity to compete against some top west schools,” Gragert concluded as both Elkhorn North and Waverly will be traveling to Kearney for the Kearney High School Invitational.