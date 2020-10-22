East holds off North Star, Links in HAC volleyball tournament consolation bracket

Lincoln East defeated both Lincoln North Star and Lincoln High on Thursday at Lincoln East High School in a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament triangular in Pool B consolation play.

The Spartans were set to host a four-team matchup, but Lincoln Southeast was unable to play for unspecified reasons.

Instead, East took care of the Navigators 25-11, 25-16, 25-13, before handling the Links in a five-set thriller 25-11, 22-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-5.

AnnaLee Ventling-Brown had 19 kills against the Links with a .440 hitting percentage. Brooke Peltz added 14 kills for the Spartans. Tyra Woods led Lincoln High with 12 kills and Kyndal Hudson finished with four blocks for the Links.

Against North Star, the Spartans were led by Peltz's 11 kills, while Ventling-Brown recorded six blocks.

Lincoln High also defeated North Star 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 with Hudson and Paige Christophersen recording three ace serves apiece.

Frankie Curren led North Star with a combined 22 kills, with a match-high 14 against the Links. Kinsley Ragland also added 14 kills for North Star against Lincoln High.