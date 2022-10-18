East 'comfortable' as it opens postseason run in HAC tourney; Pius X wins, too

With the regular season over and its path to the state tournament all but announced, Class A No. 3-ranked Lincoln East feels like it has a chance to play freely this week at the HAC Tournament.

A 3-1 record — all against rated teams — at the Omaha Westside Invite over the weekend helped boost confidence, too.

But maybe it was a little too much on Tuesday night, as Lincoln North Star pushed East to the brink in a 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 win at East.

“We were definitely very comfortable,” head coach Nicole Johnson said. “North Star came to fight. They played really well. There were moments when we had to get shaken awake. North Star definitely did that for us. They were like, ‘We are going to fight you to the finish.’ We were lucky that we came out on top this time.”

The Spartans have their tickets punched to Norfolk, where the later stages of the tournament will be played.

Johnson hopes the Spartans are up for the challenge.

“I mean, we have potentially two solid teams coming for us next, so hopefully we are shaken awake now,” she said.

After what Johnson called a "fun weekend," it was back to business on Tuesday. But without the expectations of playing to host a district, East can continue the fun this week while playing for a conference title.

“I’m hoping tonight was maybe a little too loose, but I’m hoping that now we know who we are going to be competing against to potentially make a state run,” Johnson said. “This means that we can relax and play at a high level.”

Lincoln Pius X 3, Columbus 1: The No. 6 Thunderbolts are starting to hit their stride at just at the right time after defeating the Discoverers 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15 to advance to the semifinals, where they will play East.

Pius X head coach Katie Wenz wishes her team could have played like this the whole year. But with the postseason kicking into gear, she is just happy that her team is hitting its goals of getting better every match.

“We talked so much that it is not necessarily conference, it is playing every game to get better,” Wenz said. “In the last two weeks, we are getting through those games, and we are seeing the next steps.

“Knowing we can win big games, (Papillion-La Vista) and (Omaha) Marian, takes a bit of pressure off of we have to win big games. So, it’s not we have to win, it’s we can win.”

The rough patch the Bolts experienced, which was riddled with injuries, could mean they will have to hit the road to play districts, where it'll need to win to reach state.

The Bolts' experience playing at a neutral site this week is the next step in their preparation for a postseason run.

“I think playing big games right now with a neutral site kind of gets you ready for state so no one has that home-court advantage,” Wenz said. “It gets you thinking of the next step as we go and kind of where we are sitting right now since we won’t host a district. The more games we can get away from our home court, out of our comfort zone, the better.”

First serve for Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Pius X is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after Lincoln Southwest and Fremont play earlier in the day.