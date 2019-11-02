Waverly's Abby Plouzek (12) joins with her celebrating teammates as fellow senior Annika Evans (bottom center) holds aloft the championship plaque after the Vikings swept Lexington in straight sets Saturday in the Class B-2 district final at Waverly High School.
WAVERLY — Annika Evans prides herself in spreading the ball around to a bevy of Waverly hitters.
Evans, the Vikings' senior setter, and her teammates put on quite a show in a dominating 25-5, 25-11, 25-9 win over Lexington in the B-2 district final Saturday at Waverly High School.
Five Waverly hitters tallied six or more kills, and Evans — a Nebraska commit — handed out a match-high 36 set assists.
“It makes my job so much easier when I have so many great attackers,” Evans said. “My middles are great, both my outsides are great, my right side’s amazing. It’s really fun for me to keep the other side on their toes.”
One of those great “outsides” is Whitney Lauenstein. The 6-foot-1 junior, who is attracting plenty of Division I interest, pounded nine of her match-high 16 kills in the opening set as the Vikings rolled.
Lauenstein showed off her power and leaping ability during the second set. A Minutemaids over-pass resulted in a thunderous Lauenstein kill that landed inside the 10-foot line.
Senior middles Abby Plouzek and Atley Carey also joined in the fun. Plouzek’s 10th and final kill of the match ended the third set. Her consistency was evident throughout, as she collected at least three kills in each set.
Carey, a Lincoln East transfer, pounded seven kills and right side hitter Mollie Grosshans heated up in sets two and three with all eight of her kills in those frames.
Junior outside hitter Bailey Jeffers also picked up steam in the final two sets with six kills.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Vikings coach Terri Neujahr said her team’s diversity makes them hard for opponents to defend.
“You try and key off one player and there’s a couple of others at the net all the time that are capable of putting the ball away,” Neujahr said. “That causes a lot of stress for the other team.
“We’ve got five kids, and more on the bench that we feel can cause a lot of disruptions for the other team and can kill the ball in a lot of spots,” she said.
Waverly (28-3) now turns its attention to the Class B state tournament, which starts Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Class B second-ranked Vikings will be making a return appearance after falling to Elkhorn South in last year’s semifinals.
Just how much damage can they do in 2019?
“I don’t want to make any predictions,” Neujahr said. “But we hope we’re still playing on the last day (of the tournament). I mean, what a gift that would be. That’s all you can hope for.”
Said Evans: “The goal is to be in the state championship. For sure.”