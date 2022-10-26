District volleyball rewind: Pius X drops A-7 final to Millard West

Class A No. 7 Lincoln Pius X won the first set 27-25 against No. 8 Millard West, but the Wildcats rallied to take the final three sets, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20, in the A-7 district final at Millard West on Wednesday.

Adison Markowski, one of the Bolts' seven seniors, recorded 56 assists.

"It's always hard when you just know you are so close and just didn't get it," Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. "This team has fought through a lot of things.

"It's hard for seven seniors to go. They worked for leadership and three years of COVID. A lot of freshmen and sophomores suited up tonight," she said. "Even though we are losing seven seniors we have a young crew that got to see the court tonight.

"Good things are going to come. ... Excited what those younger kids can do next year. They got a taste of a hard loss tonight. That's not a taste I want to have for a while."

Madelyn Navrkal added 11 kills and Sidda Hagedorn posted three blocks for the Bolts.

A-6 at Gretna: No. 9 Omaha Marian rallied for a reverse sweep of No. 5 Gretna. The Crusaders dropped the first two sets 25-23, 27-25 before taking the final three, 25-17, 25-22, 15-13.

Gretna is expected to earn the Class A wild-card spot at the state tournament, which begins next week.