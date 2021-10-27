District volleyball rewind: Norris-Waverly subdistrict final lives up to billing as Titans pull out win

The road to Lincoln for the state volleyball tournament is getting shorter for many teams. Here's a look at what stood out from the third day of postseason volleyball.

Titans hold off Vikings

This No. 1 vs. No. 3 matchup lived up to its billing.

Ultimately, Class B top-rated Norris defeated Waverly 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 in the B-3 subdistrict final Wednesday in Firth.

Ella Waters led the Titans' offense with 21 kills, while Sydney Jelinek tacked on 16. Maisie Boesiger had 42 set assists and 21 digs as well for Norris.

Dukes march on

Class B No. 8 York won three competitive sets to pull out a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-20) win against Seward in the B-5 subdistrict final in York. Masa Scheierman carried the York offense with 18 kills and added four blocks. Rylyn Cast had four kills and the Dukes had 10 total blocks as a team.

Other Class A finals of note

Five of the seven Class A district finals went the minimum three sets, and there were no upsets. However, these two matches cranked up the heat.