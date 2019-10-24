After a recent shakeup in wild card points, the A-7 district winner will have more than earned a state berth by the end of Wednesday.
District volleyball pairings were released Thursday and the A-7 bracket will include host and No. 5 Omaha Marian, No. 6 Millard North and No. 9 Lincoln Southwest.
Millard North had to forfeit 14 victories, and the wild card points attached to those wins, after the NSAA ruled last week that the Mustangs had an ineligible player on its roster. Prior to the ruling Millard North was in line to host a district. Instead, the Mustangs plunged in the wild card standings and entered Thursday at No. 22.
Marian and Millard North will meet in the opening round of the A-7 district and the winner will play either Lincoln Southwest or Fremont.
For the second year in a row, only one Lincoln team will host a district bracket, and for the second straight year it's Lincoln Pius X. The No. 3 Thunderbolts are in a pod with Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southeast. The Knights are the No. 2 seed in the A-3 bracket.
Lincoln East is the A-4 district, hosted by Gretna, and Lincoln High is the A-5 bracket, hosted by Millard West.
The seven district winners will advance to state. The wild card will go to the highest remaining non-district champion.
Class A district matches and Class B subdistrict matches are Tuesday and Wednesday. Classes C and D will begin Monday at neutral sites.
Millard North, the defending state champion, will meet Elkhorn South in the Metro Tournament championship game Thurday at Ralston Arena.