Balanced, poised and determined, Lincoln Lutheran dominated Ashland-Greenwood in the Class C1-3 district volleyball final Saturday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Lutheran, ranked No. 2 and now 34-3, avenged an early-season loss to Ashland-Greenwood with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 victory at Ed Johnson gym to earn a 10th trip to the state volleyball tournament that starts next Thursday.
"We tried and we experimented some, but we really couldn't get Lincoln Lutheran out of system very much and that was the key for us," said Ashland-Greenwood coach Megan Rossell, whose team finished 18-12. "The last time we played them, we kept it close and did a great job of placing the ball.
"This time, they were a very improved team and we just couldn't get them off balance."
Lutheran counted on 18 kills from Marriah Buss, a Super-State captain last year who is headed to Wichita State on a volleyball scholarship.
Buss sparked a rally in the first set, ignited a scoring run from a tie at 11 in the second set and finished off the final set with two ace serves.
"Marriah and the rest of the team were challenged to 'Show what you can do,'" said Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler. "We got a lot out of her and we had a very good balanced attack all through the match. Abby Wachal and Ashlyn DeBoer both stepped up and helped us keep the fast pace and the steady attack."
DeBoer, a sophomore setter, finished with four kills in the final set, while the freshman Wachal finished with 10 kills for the match.
You have free articles remaining.
The Warriors were also efficient throughout the match, committing just 16 unforced errors.
"We couldn't look overconfident and we couldn't look past this match because they beat us in September," said DeBoer. "We played pretty good and I had a great time, as always setting up our hitters. Then, when it came my turn to start hitting, I got some very good sets and I was pretty fired up."
Ashland-Greenwood got nine kills from junior Saige Craven to keep the score close midway in the second set and early in the first set.
"I think everybody stepped up and played some of our best volleyball yet," said Buss, who leads the state in kills and came into the match with a .423 hitting accuracy mark. She has more than 2,200 kills in her three years at Lutheran.
"We have such a good chemistry and it's getting better all the time," she said. "We have probably been together as a team since nine this morning and we'll be together until nine tonight. I think that togetherness shows in our defense and how we get an attack going on free balls."
Buss is such a powerful opponent that Rossell said she was proud that her team was not rattled by Lutheran star. "She can be intimidating and I feel we didn't give up when she was hitting the ball so well," she said.
Lutheran finished second in state tournament play last season and was third in 2017.
"We'd like to make that next step," said Ziegler.