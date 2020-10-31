District volleyball glance: York erases 2019 heartbreak with state bid, Wahoo cruises back to state

"We did a great job, and I complimented the girls that we never gave up," BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs said. "We pretty well stayed composed all through the match today and did a nice job holding things together."

Alfs said the Eagle seniors stepped up. "They were pretty much our go-tos," she said. "They served well, they passed well, they set well, they were aggressive at the net."

BDS won state titles in Class D-2 in 2018 and 2019 and now looks for a crown in Class D-1.

D1-8 at Centennial: Junior Jadyn Hahn had 14 kills to help lead No. 6 Johnson-Brock to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 victory against Kenesaw.

Junior Audrey Sandfort had 15 digs and senior Emily Wenzl added 13 for the Bulldogs, who are returning to state for the fifth time in six years. Johnson-Brock won state titles in 2016 and 2017.

D2-1 at Neligh-Oakdale: No. 1 Diller-Odell had all-staters Addison and Karli Heidemann leading the way again in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 win over Cody-Kilgore.

But the defending state champion Griffins also got key contributions from middles Lilly Swanson and Elecea Saathoff and from libero Ava Lovitt. It added up to another state tournament appearance.