District volleyball glance: York erases 2019 heartbreak with state bid, Wahoo cruises back to state

Last year, York left the court at Platteview in tears after falling one match short of state.
That was all the motivation the Dukes needed this year.
No. 6 York overcame dropping the first set to beat Hastings 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 in the B-6 district volleyball championship Saturday at York High School to clinch the program's first state berth since 2012.
"After finishing last year falling short, they set their eyes and their goals getting one step farther this season," York coach Chris Ericson said. "It was kind of (an) exhale of the mission they set out to complete was completed, and kind of a bit of a relaxing celebration."
Ericson said the Dukes came out a little tight, but they refocused between the first and second sets, and found a way to neutralize Hastings senior outside hitter Dacey Sealey, who had 20 kills.
Junior Masa Scheierman had 24 kills for the Dukes (27-8). "She was money the last three sets," said Ericson, who added that York's back row stepped up.
Now it's off to Lincoln.
"They want to finish the season out," Ericson said. "They're not just happy and content with just making it."
B-8 at Northwest: The Vikings will make their 20th consecutive state tournament appearance after defeating Seward 25-20, 25-16, 25-10.
Claire Caspersen led the Vikings with 12 kills and Sophia McKinney added 17 digs. Kinzi Havranek totaled 37 set assists for Northwest.
Seward's season ends at 18-14.
C1-1 at Wahoo: Top-rated Wahoo made quick work of Omaha Roncalli with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-16 sweep behind 18 kills from Mya Larson. Kelsie Sears was the next closest Warrior with nine.
As a team, Wahoo hit .438 with 41 kills and recorded eight blocks. USC recruit Elle Glock added 33 set assists. Wahoo will make its fourth consecutive appearance at state and sixth overall. The Warriors reached the state state semifinals last year and won the C-1 crown in 2018.
C1-3 at Aurora: No. 4 Kearney Catholic clinched its ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2016 with a sweep over Malcolm, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22. Ashley Keck led the Stars with 16 kills and two blocks.
The Clippers' season ends at 19-9.
C1-6 at Kearney: No. 7 Syracuse (22-1) held off a late charge from Sidney to post a 25-16, 25-10, 21-25, 18-25, 15-8 win against No. 9 Sidney.
Syracuse hasn't lost since Sept. 5 against Douglas County West, a stretch of 20 matches. But Saturday marked the first time the Rockets were pushed to five sets.
C2-1 at Shelby-Rising City: No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast defeated Freeman 25-6, 25-20, 25-12 to return to state for the second straight year. Lutheran Northeast is looking to build off last year's third-place finish at state.
C2-5 at Thayer Central: The drought is over for Centennial.
The Broncos are headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2007 after recording a 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10 upset of No. 5 Thayer Central.
Centennial avenged two regular-season losses to the Titans, including a five-set home loss on Oct. 1. The Broncos took a 2-0 lead in that match, too, before Thayer Central rallied to win the next three sets.
This time, Centennial found a way in the final set.
C2-7 at Diller-Odell: Before 2017, Superior had reached the state tournament just once (2008). Now the Wildcats are headed back to Lincoln for a fourth straight year.
Junior Shayla Meyer terminated 21 kills on 41 swings in leading No. 6 Superior to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of No. 9 Palmyra. Superior junior Atlee Kobza had 14 digs and Meyer added 11.
Palmyra was seeking its first state ticket since 2013.
D1-2 at Hampton: Second-ranked BDS was down five or six points early in the first set, but postseason experience stepped in and the two-time defending state champion responded in a 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20 win against High Plains.
"We did a great job, and I complimented the girls that we never gave up," BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs said. "We pretty well stayed composed all through the match today and did a nice job holding things together."
Alfs said the Eagle seniors stepped up. "They were pretty much our go-tos," she said. "They served well, they passed well, they set well, they were aggressive at the net."
BDS won state titles in Class D-2 in 2018 and 2019 and now looks for a crown in Class D-1.
D1-8 at Centennial: Junior Jadyn Hahn had 14 kills to help lead No. 6 Johnson-Brock to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 victory against Kenesaw.
Junior Audrey Sandfort had 15 digs and senior Emily Wenzl added 13 for the Bulldogs, who are returning to state for the fifth time in six years. Johnson-Brock won state titles in 2016 and 2017.
D2-1 at Neligh-Oakdale: No. 1 Diller-Odell had all-staters Addison and Karli Heidemann leading the way again in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 win over Cody-Kilgore.
But the defending state champion Griffins also got key contributions from middles Lilly Swanson and Elecea Saathoff and from libero Ava Lovitt. It added up to another state tournament appearance.
"I think we had a slower start but we came around and got comfortable, got used to the new gym and atmosphere," first-year Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said.
Addison Heidemann, an Iowa State commit, was again setting the way for the Griffins, and her sister Karli delivered some big kills.
Diller-Odell, which won a state title in Class D-1 last year, will be making its sixth trip to state.
D2-4 at Thayer Central: No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart swept Franklin 25-16, 25-19, 25-13 to earn a ticket to the state tournament for the third straight year.
D2-8 at Schuyler: No. 8 Wynot earned a state berth behind a 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 victory against No. 9 Exeter-Milligan.
Cameran Jansky and Jaiden Papik led Exeter-Milligan with 14 and 12 kills, respectively. The Timberwolves were seeking their sixth state tournament appearance in seven seasons.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!