District volleyball glance: Kassebaum's career high in kills leads Waverly into state tourney

Class B No. 9 Waverly is heading back to the state tournament after a thrilling five-set win (23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 15-10) over No. 10 Elkhorn at home Saturday.

Kara Kassebaum led the team in kills with 24, a career-high for the senior. She also had 11 digs and two solo blocks.

Eden Moore also had a big game with 13 kills, five digs and three blocks.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: The No. 1 SkyHawks swept into the state tournament, defeating Crete 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 as they seek their eighth straight championship. Morgan Burke had 18 kills, Abbie Hagedorn had four aces, and Brooke Banker and Ivy Leuck combined for 41 assists. Sierra Crist led the Cardinals with 11 kills, Marin Rasgorshek had four kills and two blocks, and Hadley Swiercinsky had five aces.

C1-5 at Malcolm: The No. 4 Clippers held off No. 10 St. Paul's rally to win in five sets 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12. Malcolm is in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.