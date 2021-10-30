 Skip to main content
District volleyball finals scores, 10/30
Volleyball

SATURDAY'S DISTRICT FINALS

Class B

B-1: Blair at Norris, 10 a.m.

B-2: Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, 11 a.m.

B-3: Bennington at Waverly, 11 a.m.

B-4: Alliance at York, 11 a.m.

B-5: Lexington at Elkhorn North, noon

B-6: Aurora at Northwest, 11 a.m.

B-7: Adams Central at Sidney, noon MT

B-8: Seward at Omaha Duchesne, 11 a.m.

Class C-1

C1-1: Ord at Kearney Catholic, 1 p.m.

C1-2: Omaha Roncalli at Grand Island CC, 11 a.m.

C1-3: North Bend Central at Lincoln Lutheran, 11 a.m.

C1-4: Fairbury at Columbus Lakeview, 1:30 p.m.

C1-5: Syracuse vs. Mitchell, 3 p.m., Brady

C1-6: Chase County vs. Pierce, 1:30 p.m., Elm Creek

C1-7: Broken Bow at Bishop Neumann, 1 p.m.

C1-8: St. Paul at Gothenburg, 1 p.m.

Class C-2

C2-1: Oakland-Craig vs. Bayard, 2 p.m., Wood River

C2-2: Crofton at Wisner-Pilger, 5 p.m.

C2-3: Burwell at Superior, 3 p.m.

C2-4: Amherst at Bridgeport, 2 p.m. MT, Paxton

C2-5: Palmyra at Sutton, 7 p.m.

C2-6: Thayer Central at Clarkson/Leigh, 3 p.m.

C2-7: Hastings SC at Guardian Angels CC, 1 p.m.

C2-8: Norfolk Catholic at Yutan, 12:30 p.m.

Class D-1

D1-1: Howells-Dodge vs. Heartland, noon, Shelby

D1-2: Mead vs. Hartington CC, 2 p.m., Wisner

D1-3: Nebraska Christian vs. Creighton, 6 p.m., Albion

D1-4: Archbishop Bergan vs. Johnson-Brock, 6 p.m., Springfield

D1-5: Overton vs. S-E-M, 5 p.m., Kearney Catholic

D1-6: Cambridge vs. Central Valley, 5 p.m., Holdrege

D1-7: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Alma, 6 p.m., Aurora

D1-8: Shelton vs. BDS, 2 p.m., Aurora

Class D-2

D2-1: Falls City SH vs. Arthur County, 2 p.m., Doniphan

D2-2: Humphrey SF vs. Sioux County, 2 p.m., Thedford

D2-3: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 11 a.m., Arapahoe

D2-4: Stuart vs. High Plains, 2 p.m., Elkhorn Valley

D2-5: Wynot vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 1:30 p.m., Northwest

D2-6: Diller-Odell vs. Bertrand, 3 p.m., Sandy Creek

D2-7: South Platte vs. Exeter-Milligan, 4 p.m., Gothenburg

D1-8: Anselmo-Merna vs. Garden County, 6 p.m., Hershey

High school volleyball logo

 

