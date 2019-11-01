{{featured_button_text}}
Waverly vs. Lexington, 11.2

Waverly volleyball players celebrate at match point after the Vikings swept Lexington in straight sets on Saturday during the Class B-2 district final at Waverly High School.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Volleyball

SATURDAY'S DISTRICT FINALS

Class B

B-1: Omaha Skutt def. Bennington 25-7, 25-11, 25-13

B-2: Waverly def. Lexington 25-5, 25-11, 25-9

B-3: Sidney def. Beatrice 25-20, 25-15, 25-23

B-4: Norris def. Omaha Gross 25-13, 25-7, 25-12

B-5: Platteview def. York 25-13, 25-11, 25-17

B-6: Omaha Duchesne def. Seward 25-6, 25-14, 25-18

B-7: Northwest def. Alliance 25-11, 25-19, 25-17

B-8: Hastings def. Aurora 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Class C-1

C1-1 at Columbus: St. Paul def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-14, 25-15, 25-15

C1-2 at Elkhorn South: Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

C1-3 at Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood 25-14, 25-18, 25-13

C1-4 at Cozad: Broken Bow def. Kearney Catholic 25-22, 18-25, 25-13, 26-24

C1-5 at Kearney: Wayne def. Chase County 25-12, 19-5, 25-17, 25-12

C1-6 at North Platte: Chadron def. Malcolm 25-14, 16-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-11

C1-7 at Northwest: Norfolk Catholic def. Southern Valley 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15

C1-8 at Centennial: Battle Creek def. Syracuse, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22

Class C-2

C2-1 at North Platte St. Pat's: Hastings SC def. Bridgeport 25-8, 25-9, 25-7

C2-2 at Fairbury: Superior def. Johnson Co. Central 25-10, 25-18, 25-11

C2-3 at Centennial: Grand Island CC def. Lourdes CC 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

C2-4 at Boone Central: Lutheran High Northeast def. Centura 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14

C2-5 at Columbus: Arcadia-Loup City def. Ponca 25-23, 32-30, 25-19

C2-6 at David City: Wisner-Pilger def. Mead 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23 

C2-7 at York: Bishop Neumann def. Thayer Central 26-24, 25-12, 26-24

C2-8 at Burwell: Summerland def. South Loup 25-13, 25-19, 25-11

Class D-1

D1-1 at Gothenburg: Pleasanton def. Sutherland 25-14, 25-17, 25-13

D1-2 at Fillmore Central: Diller-Odell def. Kenesaw 26-24, 25-21, 25-22

D1-3 at St. Paul: CWC def. Fullerton 25-22, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17

D1-4 at West Point: Archbishop Bergan def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 25-20, 25-16, 25-16

D1-5 at Holdrege: Overton def. Cambridge 15-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13

D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City: Hartington CC def. Johnson-Brock 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-10

D1-7 at Kearney: Central Valley def. Maywood-Hayes Center 25-14, 25-20, 25-21

D1-8 at Crete: HTRS def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

Class D-2

D2-1 at Maxwell: Lawrence-Nelson def. Cody-Kilgore 25-21, 25-17, 25-15

D2-2 at St. Paul: Wynot def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11

D2-3 at Fillmore Central: BDS def. Exeter/Milligan 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

D2-4 at Maxwell: Garden County def. Twin Loup 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12

D2-5 at Plainview: Humphrey SF def. Stuart 25-16, 25-18, 25-14

D2-6 at Aurora: Bertrand def. Winside 25-9, 25-23, 25-6

D2-7 at Grand Island: Giltner def. Nebraska Christian 25-8, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14

D2-8 at Hastings: Falls City SH def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-21, 25-13, 25-14

