Volleyball
SATURDAY'S DISTRICT FINALS
Class B
B-1: Omaha Skutt def. Bennington 25-7, 25-11, 25-13
B-2: Waverly def. Lexington 25-5, 25-11, 25-9
B-3: Sidney def. Beatrice 25-20, 25-15, 25-23
B-4: Norris def. Omaha Gross 25-13, 25-7, 25-12
B-5: Platteview def. York 25-13, 25-11, 25-17
B-6: Omaha Duchesne def. Seward 25-6, 25-14, 25-18
B-7: Northwest def. Alliance 25-11, 25-19, 25-17
B-8: Hastings def. Aurora 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Class C-1
C1-1 at Columbus: St. Paul def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-14, 25-15, 25-15
C1-2 at Elkhorn South: Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli 25-18, 25-13, 25-16
C1-3 at Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood 25-14, 25-18, 25-13
C1-4 at Cozad: Broken Bow def. Kearney Catholic 25-22, 18-25, 25-13, 26-24
C1-5 at Kearney: Wayne def. Chase County 25-12, 19-5, 25-17, 25-12
C1-6 at North Platte: Chadron def. Malcolm 25-14, 16-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-11
C1-7 at Northwest: Norfolk Catholic def. Southern Valley 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15
C1-8 at Centennial: Battle Creek def. Syracuse, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22
Class C-2
C2-1 at North Platte St. Pat's: Hastings SC def. Bridgeport 25-8, 25-9, 25-7
C2-2 at Fairbury: Superior def. Johnson Co. Central 25-10, 25-18, 25-11
C2-3 at Centennial: Grand Island CC def. Lourdes CC 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
You have free articles remaining.
C2-4 at Boone Central: Lutheran High Northeast def. Centura 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14
C2-5 at Columbus: Arcadia-Loup City def. Ponca 25-23, 32-30, 25-19
C2-6 at David City: Wisner-Pilger def. Mead 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23
C2-7 at York: Bishop Neumann def. Thayer Central 26-24, 25-12, 26-24
C2-8 at Burwell: Summerland def. South Loup 25-13, 25-19, 25-11
Class D-1
D1-1 at Gothenburg: Pleasanton def. Sutherland 25-14, 25-17, 25-13
D1-2 at Fillmore Central: Diller-Odell def. Kenesaw 26-24, 25-21, 25-22
D1-3 at St. Paul: CWC def. Fullerton 25-22, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17
D1-4 at West Point: Archbishop Bergan def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 25-20, 25-16, 25-16
D1-5 at Holdrege: Overton def. Cambridge 15-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13
D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City: Hartington CC def. Johnson-Brock 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-10
D1-7 at Kearney: Central Valley def. Maywood-Hayes Center 25-14, 25-20, 25-21
D1-8 at Crete: HTRS def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18
Class D-2
D2-1 at Maxwell: Lawrence-Nelson def. Cody-Kilgore 25-21, 25-17, 25-15
D2-2 at St. Paul: Wynot def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11
D2-3 at Fillmore Central: BDS def. Exeter/Milligan 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
D2-4 at Maxwell: Garden County def. Twin Loup 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12
D2-5 at Plainview: Humphrey SF def. Stuart 25-16, 25-18, 25-14
D2-6 at Aurora: Bertrand def. Winside 25-9, 25-23, 25-6
D2-7 at Grand Island: Giltner def. Nebraska Christian 25-8, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14
D2-8 at Hastings: Falls City SH def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-21, 25-13, 25-14