FIRTH -- Junior Brianna Stai started things with a beautiful rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.
Then Norris was in harmony on the court.
Behind stout defense and a bevy of hitters, No. 3 Norris clinched its second straight state tournament berth in convincing fashion, topping Omaha Gross 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 in the B-4 district final Saturday at Norris Middle School.
Next stop: Lincoln.
“Obviously it’s hard losing (last year’s) seniors but we had a goal the whole season and it feels nice to meet that goal and get there,” Norris junior libero Molly Ramsey said. “You got to work hard the whole season to get a good draw in this game and we did that, so I’m really proud of this team.”
Fast starts aided the Titans (26-9) on Saturday. They raced to leads of 9-2, 15-1 and 11-2 in the first, second and third sets, respectively. Gross (16-15) was never able to recover.
“We can’t sleep on them and we knew that going into this game because if we did that and we overlooked them there was a chance we wouldn’t win today,” said Norris junior Kalli Kroeker, who had 11 kills and the match-sealing service ace. “We had the mentality that they were the same as any other team and that we had to go out there and play our best.”
Junior Ella Waters led the Titans with 13 kills, but she got plenty of help. Freshman Gracie Kircher had a big first set, Stai helped start the second-set surge with three early kills, and sophomore setter Maisie Boesiger was finding Norris' many hitting options throughout the match.
Norris coach Christina Boesiger said the Titans preach “the process.” The process led to a very clean match ahead of the season’s most important tournament.
“I feel like we keep peaking and keep getting better and better and playing smarter and more consistent and that’s what we want to do at this time of the year,” Boesiger said. “Now everything starts over. We have to have a good week of practice and keep getting better. That’s always our thing: Every day, we got to keep getting better.”
After a four-year absence from the state tournament, Norris returned to the state tournament in 2018. Five players on this year’s squad played in the opening-round loss to Omaha Duchesne, and the Titans hope getting a taste of state will benefit them next week.
“Last year I feel like we went in really scared and timid and felt like we had to play out of the ordinary just to stay in the tournament,” said Ramsey, a Kansas State recruit. “This year I think we’ll go in with some experience under our belts and just feeling confident.”
And one big goal.
“Their goal isn’t just to get there, that’s how it’s been all season,” Boesiger said. “We don’t just want to make it there. They want to go there and their goal is to win. I think having that (last year’s state appearance) out of the way will definitely be a mental edge that we’ll have as well.”