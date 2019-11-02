Third-ranked Wahoo swept Omaha Roncalli 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 behind Mya Larson's 17 kills and .448 hitting percentage in a C1-2 volleyball final Saturday at Elkhorn South.
Wahoo coach Trish Larson liked her team's attention to detail as it rolls into the state tournament.
"Our goal is to be consistent and do the little things; serve and pass is always important," she said. "Our focus is always to get better every day and we try to do the little things right."
Lillie Mann added 10 kills and Kelsie Sears seven for Wahoo, which hit .361 as a team. Kendal Brigham served half of the Warriors' eight aces.
"Kendal Brigham has been very consistent for us all year long," coach Larson said.
Taylor Luben had 14 digs, and Elle Glock finished with 34 assists as the Warriors got contributions across the board.
"I do feel like everyone on the team contributed today," coach Larson said. "They all did their jobs defensively, stopping their key hitters."
B-3 at Beatrice: No. 4 Sidney swept Beatrice (15-16), 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 to earn its first trip to state since 2016. Mattie Johnson had 15 kills, eight digs and three blocks for the winners, and Nicole Birner and Sara Wamsley combined for 29 digs.
B-5 at Platteview: York finished the season 18-14 after falling in straight sets to No. 5 Platteview 25-13, 25-11, 25-17.
B-6 at Omaha Duchesne: No. 6 Omaha Duchesne swept No. 9 Seward 25-6, 25-14, 25-18 behind Mayah Delgado's nine kills and three blocks. Jaci Opfer led Seward (22-14) with 10 set assists, while Abbey Ringler had a team-high five kills. Duchesne moves on to its fifth straight state tournament.
C1-6 at North Platte: Shea Bailey had 15 kills, and Allie Ferguson and Anika Burke each added 11 to lead No. 7 Chadron to a 25-14, 16-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-11 win against No. 10 Malcolm. Bailey also had 32 digs for the Cardinals, who will be making their sixth state appearance since 2012. Chadron led 7-1 in the decisive set, but Malcolm (23-9) rallied to pull within 9-6 before the Cards held on.
C1-8 at Centennial: No. 9 Battle Creek upended No. 4 Syracuse in four sets, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22. It's the second consecutive year the Braves have made the state tournament, suffering a first-round loss to Stanton in 2018.
C2-2 at Fairbury: No. 1 Superior was in control during a sweep of Johnson County Central, winning 25-10, 25-18, 25-11 as Kalynn Meyer had 17 kills and Shayla Meyer 11 on .579 hitting. They combined for 28 of Superior's 32 kills. The Wildcats hit .275 for the match and served 14 aces, including six by Sierra Blackburn and four by Shayla Meyer. Blackburn added 14 digs and Trisha Hayes 12. Superior's Zaveah Kobza had 17 assists.
C2-3 at Centennial: Gracie Woods collected 13 kills as No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic swept Lourdes Central Catholic 25-20, 25-20, 25-22. Katie Maser tacked on 29 assists for the Crusaders, who advanced to their 32nd state tournament.
C2-7 at York: No. 5 Bishop Neumann got the clean sweep over No. 6 Thayer Central, 28-26, 25-12, 26-24. "We came out strong in the match, however we did let them hang around a bit in sets 1 and 2," Neumann coach Brandi Sladky said. "I thought we controlled the pace well. ... We look forward to playing our next game in Lincoln; our motto all season has been win to play another game." The Cavaliers are on a 10-match winning streak heading into state.
D1-2 at Fillmore Central: Top-ranked Diller-Odell had to work to get a sweep against unranked Kenesaw in the D1-2 district final at Fillmore Central. The Griffins survived a first-set battle and won 26-24, 25-21, 25-22. Kenesaw's Savannah Williams served five aces and Stephanie Anderson had 14 kills. “We didn’t play our best game today. We struggled a bit with our service play and let them hang around, but we were solid defensively and our ball movement was a big part of us coming out of the match with a win.” said Diller-Odell coach Kandice Jurgens. “The team is looking forward to the next game and being back at state.”
D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City: Hartington Cedar Catholic outlasted Johnson-Brock 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-10 to advance to the Class D-1 state tournament. Johnson-Brock was trying to punch its state ticket for a fifth straight season. Sophomore Jadyn Hahn led the Eagles with 23 kills, and Audrey Sandfort and Jordan Koehler each had 33 digs.
D1-8 at Crete: Lauren Nanninga had 14 kills, Carissa Allen had 11 and Katilyn Glather added 10 as No. 6 HTRS topped No. 9 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 23-5, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 to advance to its second-ever state tournament and first since 2010. The Titans had nine ace serves and Natalie Novak added 36 set assists.
D2-3 at Fillmore Central: No. 1 BDS steamrolled Exeter-Milligan 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 to reach the state tournament for a third consecutive year. The Eagles have made it to Saturday's state tournament matches the past two years, placing third in 2017 and winning the Class D-2 championship last season. BDS did not drop a single set to the Timberwolves all season in four matches including Saturday's district championship. Macy Kamler led BDS with nine kills, while Regan Alfs added eight. Alfs also tacked on 18 serve assists, while Kamler had a team-high 14 digs.
D2-8 at Hastings: Falls City SH took a 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 victory over Wauneta-Palisade, earning a second-straight trip to the state tournament. The Irish also took home a 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 victory over the Broncos Oct. 25.