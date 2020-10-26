 Skip to main content
District and subdistrict volleyball scores and schedules
agate

District and subdistrict volleyball scores and schedules

  • Updated
Lincoln Northeast Invitational, 10.3

Lincoln Pius X celebrates after Kylen Sealock (11) scored the game-winning kill against Elkhorn South during the Lincoln Northeast Invitational championship match on Oct. 3 at North Star.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Volleyball

DISTRICTS

Class A

A-1 at Elkhorn South: Tuesday--Millard North vs. Fremont, 6; Elkhorn South vs. Millard North/Fremont winner, to follow.

A-2 at Papillion-LV South: Tuesday--Lincoln High vs. Omaha Westside, 6; Wednesday--Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln High/Omaha Westside winner, 6.

A-3 at Lincoln Pius X: Tuesday--Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 5; Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southeast/Lincoln East winner, 6:30.

A-4 at Papillion-La Vista: Tuesday--Gretna vs. Millard South, 5; Wednesday--Papillion-La Vista vs. Gretna/Millard South winner, 5.

A-5 at Millard West: Tuesday--Millard West vs. Grand Island, 5; Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Marian, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.

A-6 at Lincoln Southwest: Tuesday--Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5; Columbus vs. Kearney, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.

A-7 at Bellevue West: Tuesday--Bellevue West vs. Norfolk, 5:30; Bellevue East vs. North Platte, 7; Wednesday--final, 6.

SUBDISTRICTS

Class B

B-1 at Ralston: Tuesday--Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy, 5; Omaha Gross vs. Ralston, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 8.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday--Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North, 5; Bennington vs. Elkhorn, to follow; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-3 at Ashland-Greenwood: Tuesday--Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 5; Platteview vs. Waverly, 7:30; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-4 at Norris: Tuesday--Norris vs. Crete, 5:30; Nebraska City vs. Beatrice, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 5:30.

B-5 at Blair: Tuesday--South Sioux City vs. Schuyler, 5; Blair vs. South Sioux City/Schuyler winner, 6.

B-6 at York: Tuesday--York vs. Seward, 5:30; Northwest vs. Aurora, 7; Wednesday--final, 6:30.

B-7 at Lexington: Tuesday--Lexington vs. Holdrege, 5; McCook vs. Hastings, 7; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-8 at Gering: Tuesday--Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 6 MT; Wednesday--Gering vs. Scottsbluff/Alliance winner, 6 MT.

Class C-1

C1-1 at Syracuse

Syracuse vs. Fairbury, 6

Falls City vs. Auburn, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 6.

C1-2 at Lincoln Lutheran

Milford vs. Lincoln Christian, 4:15

Raymond Central vs. Malcolm, 6

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian/Milford winner, 7:45

Tuesday--final, 6:30.

C1-3 at Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Roncalli vs. Boys Town, 5:30

Conestoga vs. Louisville, 7

Tuesday--final, 6.

C1-4 at Wahoo

Fort Calhoun vs. Omaha Concordia, 4:30

Bishop Neumann vs. DC West, 6

Wahoo vs. Fort Calhoun/Omaha Concordia winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 6.

C1-5 at Oakland-Craig

Arlington vs. Logan View/SS, 5

North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, 6:15

Oakland-Craig vs. Arlington-Logan View/SS winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

C1-6 at Wayne

Homer vs. Winnebago, 4:30

Pierce vs. Battle Creek, 6

Wayne vs. Homer/Winnebago winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 6:30.

C1-7 at Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Lakeview vs. Boone Central, 6

Columbus Scotus vs. David City, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

C1-8 at St. Paul

St. Paul vs. Central City, 5:30

Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Grand Island CC, 7

Tuesday--final, 7.

C1-9 at Kearney Catholic

Minden vs. Gibbon, 5

Hastings SC vs. Adams Central, 6:15

Kearney Catholic vs. Minden/Gibbon winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Ainsworth vs. Valentine, 5

O'Neill vs. Ord, 6:15

Broken Bow vs. Ainsworth/Valentine winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

C1-11 at Gothenburg

Gothenburg vs. Cozad, 5

Chase County vs. Hershey, 6:30

Tuesday--final, 6.

C1-12 at Sidney

Sidney vs. Mitchell, 5 MT

Chadron vs. Ogallala, 7 MT

Tuesday--final, 6 MT.

Class C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Freeman vs. Johnson Co. Central, 6:30

Wilber-Clatonia vs. Tri County, 5

Tuesday--final, 6.

C2-2 at Palmyra

Weeping Water vs. Cornerstone Christian, 4:30

Brownell Talbot vs. Lourdes CC, 6

Palmyra vs. Weeping Water/Cornerstone Christian winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 6.

C2-3 at Howells

Howells-Dodge vs. Tekamah-Herman, 6

Wisner-Pilger vs. Guardian Angels CC, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

C2-4 at Bancroft-Rosalie

BRLD vs. Omaha Nation, 6

Wakefield vs. Pender, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

C2-5 at Ponca

North Central vs. Creighton, 5

Crofton vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6:15

Ponca vs. North Central/Creighton winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 6:30.

C2-6 at Lutheran Northeast

Stanton vs. Madison, 4:30

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Norfolk Catholic, 6

Lutheran Northeast vs. Stanton/Madison winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

C2-7 at Centennial

Centennial vs. Shelby/Rising City, 5

Aquinas vs. Cross County, 7

Tuesday--final, 6:30.

C2-8 at Thayer Central

Fillmore Central vs. Sandy Creek, 4

Sutton vs. Superior, 6

Thayer Central vs. Fillmore Central/Sandy Creek winner, 8

Tuesday--final, 7.

C2-9 at Fullerton

Ravenna vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 4:30

Centura vs. Burwell, 6

Fullerton vs. Ravenna-Arcadia/Loup City winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 6.

C2-10 at Overton

Wood River vs. Southern Valley, 4

Blue Hill vs. Elm Creek, 5:30

Overton vs. Wood River/Southern Valley winner, 7

Tuesday--final, 6.

C2-11 at Callaway

South Loup vs. Sutherland, 5

Hi-Line vs. Perkins County, 7

Tuesday--final, 7.

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Morrill vs. Hemingford, 4 MT

Bayard vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5:30 MT

Bridgeport vs. Morrill/Hemingford winner, 7 MT

Tuesday--final, 6 MT.

Class D-1

D1-1 at HTRS

Southern vs. Pawnee City, 4:30

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Johnson-Brock, 6

HTRS vs. Southern/Pawnee City, 4:30

Tuesday--final, 6.

D1-2 at Archbishop Bergan

Omaha Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs, 5

Yutan vs. Mead, 6

Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Christian/Cedar Bluffs winner, 7

Tuesday--final, 7.

D1-3 at Humphrey

Osmond vs. Plainview, 5

Tri County Northeast vs. Wausa, 6:15

Humphrey/LHF vs. Osmond/Plainview winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

D1-4 at Hartington CC

Bloomfield vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, 4:30

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Boyd County, 6

Hartington CC vs. Bloomfield-Niobrara/Verdigre winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

D1-5 at Orchard

Neligh-Oakdale vs. West Holt, 4:30

Elkhorn Valley vs. Elgin/PJ, 6

Summerland vs. Neligh-Oakdale/West Holt winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

D1-6 at Greeley

East Butler vs. Twin River, 5

Palmer vs. High Plains, 6:15

Central Valley vs. East Butler/Twin River winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

D1-7 at Shickley

Heartland vs. Deshler, 4:30

Meridian vs. McCool Junction, 6

BDS vs. Heartland/Deshler winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

D1-8 at Kenesaw

Kenesaw vs. Harvard, 6

Silver Lake vs. Shelton, 8

Tuesday--final, 7.

D1-9 at Pleasanton

Pleasanton vs. Axtell, 6

Alma vs. Amherst, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 7.

D1-10 at Ansley

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Sandhills Valley, 5:30

Maxwell vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7:15

Tuesday--final, 7.

D1-11 at Cambridge

Cambridge vs. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 5:30

Arapahoe vs. Southwest, 7

Tuesday--final, 6.

D1-12 at Big Springs

South Platte vs. Kimball, 4:30 MT

Minatare vs. North Platte St. Pat's, 6 MT

Tuesday--final, 5:30 MT.

Class D-2

D2-1 at Diller-Odell

Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston, 5:30

Sterling vs. Falls City SH, 7

Tuesday--final, 7.

D2-2 at Exeter

Friend vs. Parkview Christian, 5

Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 6:15

Exeter-Milligan vs. Friend/Parkview Christian winner, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 6:30.

D2-3 at Nebraska Christian

Giltner vs. Heartland Lutheran, 4

Osceola vs. Hampton, 5:30

Nebraska Christian vs. Giltner/Heartland Lutheran winner, 7

Tuesday--final, 6:30.

D2-4 at Humphrey SF

St. Edward vs. Elba, 4

Spalding Academy vs. Riverside, 5:30

Humphrey SF vs. St. Edward/Elba winner, 7

Tuesday--final, 6:30.

D2-5 at Wynot

Walthill vs. Santee, 5

Winside vs. Randolph, 6:30

Wynot vs. Walthill/Santee winner, 8

Tuesday--final, 7.

D2-6 at Bartlett

CWC vs. St. Mary's, 6

Stuart vs. Twin Loup, 7:30

Tuesday--final, 6.

D2-7 at Franklin

Franklin vs. Red Cloud, 6

Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:45

Tuesday--final, 7.

D2-8 at Bertrand

Bertrand vs. Brady, 5:30

S-E-M vs. Loomis, 7

Tuesday--final, 6:30.

D2-9 at Hayes Center

Wallace vs. Hitchcock County, 4

Medicine Valley vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 5:30

Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Wallace/Hitchcock County winner, 7

Tuesday--final, 6.

D2-10 at Mullen

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis, 3 MT

Paxton vs. Arthur County, 4:30 MT

Mullen vs. Sandhills/Thedford-Hyannis winner, 6 MT

Tuesday--final, 6 MT.

D2-11 at Garden County

Garden County vs. Creek Valley, 4 MT

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, 6 MT

Tuesday--final, 6 MT.

D2-12 at Sioux County

Sioux County vs. Cody-Kilgore, 4 MT

Crawford vs. Hay Springs, 6:30 MT

Tuesday--final, 6 MT.

 

