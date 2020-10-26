District and subdistrict volleyball scores and schedules

Volleyball
DISTRICTS
Class A
A-1 at Elkhorn South: Tuesday--Millard North vs. Fremont, 6; Elkhorn South vs. Millard North/Fremont winner, to follow.
A-2 at Papillion-LV South: Tuesday--Lincoln High vs. Omaha Westside, 6; Wednesday--Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln High/Omaha Westside winner, 6.
A-3 at Lincoln Pius X: Tuesday--Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 5; Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southeast/Lincoln East winner, 6:30.
A-4 at Papillion-La Vista: Tuesday--Gretna vs. Millard South, 5; Wednesday--Papillion-La Vista vs. Gretna/Millard South winner, 5.
A-5 at Millard West: Tuesday--Millard West vs. Grand Island, 5; Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Marian, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.
A-6 at Lincoln Southwest: Tuesday--Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5; Columbus vs. Kearney, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.
A-7 at Bellevue West: Tuesday--Bellevue West vs. Norfolk, 5:30; Bellevue East vs. North Platte, 7; Wednesday--final, 6.
SUBDISTRICTS
Class B
B-1 at Ralston: Tuesday--Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy, 5; Omaha Gross vs. Ralston, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 8.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday--Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North, 5; Bennington vs. Elkhorn, to follow; Wednesday--final, 6.
B-3 at Ashland-Greenwood: Tuesday--Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 5; Platteview vs. Waverly, 7:30; Wednesday--final, 6.
B-4 at Norris: Tuesday--Norris vs. Crete, 5:30; Nebraska City vs. Beatrice, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 5:30.
B-5 at Blair: Tuesday--South Sioux City vs. Schuyler, 5; Blair vs. South Sioux City/Schuyler winner, 6.
B-6 at York: Tuesday--York vs. Seward, 5:30; Northwest vs. Aurora, 7; Wednesday--final, 6:30.
B-7 at Lexington: Tuesday--Lexington vs. Holdrege, 5; McCook vs. Hastings, 7; Wednesday--final, 6.
B-8 at Gering: Tuesday--Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 6 MT; Wednesday--Gering vs. Scottsbluff/Alliance winner, 6 MT.
Class C-1
C1-1 at Syracuse
Syracuse vs. Fairbury, 6
Falls City vs. Auburn, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 6.
C1-2 at Lincoln Lutheran
Milford vs. Lincoln Christian, 4:15
Raymond Central vs. Malcolm, 6
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian/Milford winner, 7:45
Tuesday--final, 6:30.
C1-3 at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha Roncalli vs. Boys Town, 5:30
Conestoga vs. Louisville, 7
Tuesday--final, 6.
C1-4 at Wahoo
Fort Calhoun vs. Omaha Concordia, 4:30
Bishop Neumann vs. DC West, 6
Wahoo vs. Fort Calhoun/Omaha Concordia winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 6.
C1-5 at Oakland-Craig
Arlington vs. Logan View/SS, 5
North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, 6:15
Oakland-Craig vs. Arlington-Logan View/SS winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
C1-6 at Wayne
Homer vs. Winnebago, 4:30
Pierce vs. Battle Creek, 6
Wayne vs. Homer/Winnebago winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 6:30.
C1-7 at Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Lakeview vs. Boone Central, 6
Columbus Scotus vs. David City, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
C1-8 at St. Paul
St. Paul vs. Central City, 5:30
Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Grand Island CC, 7
Tuesday--final, 7.
C1-9 at Kearney Catholic
Minden vs. Gibbon, 5
Hastings SC vs. Adams Central, 6:15
Kearney Catholic vs. Minden/Gibbon winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
C1-10 at Broken Bow
Ainsworth vs. Valentine, 5
O'Neill vs. Ord, 6:15
Broken Bow vs. Ainsworth/Valentine winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
C1-11 at Gothenburg
Gothenburg vs. Cozad, 5
Chase County vs. Hershey, 6:30
Tuesday--final, 6.
C1-12 at Sidney
Sidney vs. Mitchell, 5 MT
Chadron vs. Ogallala, 7 MT
Tuesday--final, 6 MT.
Class C-2
C2-1 at Freeman
Freeman vs. Johnson Co. Central, 6:30
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Tri County, 5
Tuesday--final, 6.
C2-2 at Palmyra
Weeping Water vs. Cornerstone Christian, 4:30
Brownell Talbot vs. Lourdes CC, 6
Palmyra vs. Weeping Water/Cornerstone Christian winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 6.
C2-3 at Howells
Howells-Dodge vs. Tekamah-Herman, 6
Wisner-Pilger vs. Guardian Angels CC, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
C2-4 at Bancroft-Rosalie
BRLD vs. Omaha Nation, 6
Wakefield vs. Pender, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
C2-5 at Ponca
North Central vs. Creighton, 5
Crofton vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6:15
Ponca vs. North Central/Creighton winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 6:30.
C2-6 at Lutheran Northeast
Stanton vs. Madison, 4:30
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Norfolk Catholic, 6
Lutheran Northeast vs. Stanton/Madison winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
C2-7 at Centennial
Centennial vs. Shelby/Rising City, 5
Aquinas vs. Cross County, 7
Tuesday--final, 6:30.
C2-8 at Thayer Central
Fillmore Central vs. Sandy Creek, 4
Sutton vs. Superior, 6
Thayer Central vs. Fillmore Central/Sandy Creek winner, 8
Tuesday--final, 7.
C2-9 at Fullerton
Ravenna vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 4:30
Centura vs. Burwell, 6
Fullerton vs. Ravenna-Arcadia/Loup City winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 6.
C2-10 at Overton
Wood River vs. Southern Valley, 4
Blue Hill vs. Elm Creek, 5:30
Overton vs. Wood River/Southern Valley winner, 7
Tuesday--final, 6.
C2-11 at Callaway
South Loup vs. Sutherland, 5
Hi-Line vs. Perkins County, 7
Tuesday--final, 7.
C2-12 at Bridgeport
Morrill vs. Hemingford, 4 MT
Bayard vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5:30 MT
Bridgeport vs. Morrill/Hemingford winner, 7 MT
Tuesday--final, 6 MT.
Class D-1
D1-1 at HTRS
Southern vs. Pawnee City, 4:30
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Johnson-Brock, 6
HTRS vs. Southern/Pawnee City, 4:30
Tuesday--final, 6.
D1-2 at Archbishop Bergan
Omaha Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs, 5
Yutan vs. Mead, 6
Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Christian/Cedar Bluffs winner, 7
Tuesday--final, 7.
D1-3 at Humphrey
Osmond vs. Plainview, 5
Tri County Northeast vs. Wausa, 6:15
Humphrey/LHF vs. Osmond/Plainview winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
D1-4 at Hartington CC
Bloomfield vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, 4:30
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Boyd County, 6
Hartington CC vs. Bloomfield-Niobrara/Verdigre winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
D1-5 at Orchard
Neligh-Oakdale vs. West Holt, 4:30
Elkhorn Valley vs. Elgin/PJ, 6
Summerland vs. Neligh-Oakdale/West Holt winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
D1-6 at Greeley
East Butler vs. Twin River, 5
Palmer vs. High Plains, 6:15
Central Valley vs. East Butler/Twin River winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
D1-7 at Shickley
Heartland vs. Deshler, 4:30
Meridian vs. McCool Junction, 6
BDS vs. Heartland/Deshler winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
D1-8 at Kenesaw
Kenesaw vs. Harvard, 6
Silver Lake vs. Shelton, 8
Tuesday--final, 7.
D1-9 at Pleasanton
Pleasanton vs. Axtell, 6
Alma vs. Amherst, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 7.
D1-10 at Ansley
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Sandhills Valley, 5:30
Maxwell vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7:15
Tuesday--final, 7.
D1-11 at Cambridge
Cambridge vs. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 5:30
Arapahoe vs. Southwest, 7
Tuesday--final, 6.
D1-12 at Big Springs
South Platte vs. Kimball, 4:30 MT
Minatare vs. North Platte St. Pat's, 6 MT
Tuesday--final, 5:30 MT.
Class D-2
D2-1 at Diller-Odell
Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston, 5:30
Sterling vs. Falls City SH, 7
Tuesday--final, 7.
D2-2 at Exeter
Friend vs. Parkview Christian, 5
Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 6:15
Exeter-Milligan vs. Friend/Parkview Christian winner, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 6:30.
D2-3 at Nebraska Christian
Giltner vs. Heartland Lutheran, 4
Osceola vs. Hampton, 5:30
Nebraska Christian vs. Giltner/Heartland Lutheran winner, 7
Tuesday--final, 6:30.
D2-4 at Humphrey SF
St. Edward vs. Elba, 4
Spalding Academy vs. Riverside, 5:30
Humphrey SF vs. St. Edward/Elba winner, 7
Tuesday--final, 6:30.
D2-5 at Wynot
Walthill vs. Santee, 5
Winside vs. Randolph, 6:30
Wynot vs. Walthill/Santee winner, 8
Tuesday--final, 7.
D2-6 at Bartlett
CWC vs. St. Mary's, 6
Stuart vs. Twin Loup, 7:30
Tuesday--final, 6.
D2-7 at Franklin
Franklin vs. Red Cloud, 6
Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:45
Tuesday--final, 7.
D2-8 at Bertrand
Bertrand vs. Brady, 5:30
S-E-M vs. Loomis, 7
Tuesday--final, 6:30.
D2-9 at Hayes Center
Wallace vs. Hitchcock County, 4
Medicine Valley vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 5:30
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Wallace/Hitchcock County winner, 7
Tuesday--final, 6.
D2-10 at Mullen
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis, 3 MT
Paxton vs. Arthur County, 4:30 MT
Mullen vs. Sandhills/Thedford-Hyannis winner, 6 MT
Tuesday--final, 6 MT.
D2-11 at Garden County
Garden County vs. Creek Valley, 4 MT
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, 6 MT
Tuesday--final, 6 MT.
D2-12 at Sioux County
Sioux County vs. Cody-Kilgore, 4 MT
Crawford vs. Hay Springs, 6:30 MT
Tuesday--final, 6 MT.
