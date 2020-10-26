District and subdistrict volleyball scores and schedules

SUBDISTRICTS

Class B

B-1 at Ralston: Tuesday--Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy, 5; Omaha Gross vs. Ralston, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 8.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday--Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North, 5; Bennington vs. Elkhorn, to follow; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-3 at Ashland-Greenwood: Tuesday--Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 5; Platteview vs. Waverly, 7:30; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-4 at Norris: Tuesday--Norris vs. Crete, 5:30; Nebraska City vs. Beatrice, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 5:30.

B-5 at Blair: Tuesday--South Sioux City vs. Schuyler, 5; Blair vs. South Sioux City/Schuyler winner, 6.

B-6 at York: Tuesday--York vs. Seward, 5:30; Northwest vs. Aurora, 7; Wednesday--final, 6:30.

B-7 at Lexington: Tuesday--Lexington vs. Holdrege, 5; McCook vs. Hastings, 7; Wednesday--final, 6.