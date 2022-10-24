District and subdistrict volleyball rewind: Around the city, and a match of the night candidate

Monday officially marked the start of the postseason for high school volleyball teams across the state. Here's a look at what stood out from the first day of what is a busy week of volleyball.

Around the city

Lincoln High 3, Omaha South 0: Faith Van Eck's 10 kills and eight digs alongside Holly Stoebner's 17 assists and five service aces helped the Links sweep the Packers in A-4 district action. Lincoln High will face No. 1-seed Omaha Westside on Tuesday.

Lincoln Northeast 3, Omaha North 0: Tasia Sadler and Laney Songster each had eight kills to lead the Rockets. Sadler and McKinzie Peterson each had four of Lincoln Northeast's 14 service aces. Peterson also recorded a team-high 20 set assists. Lincoln Northeast will battle Class A No. 6 Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday.

Lincoln Christian 3, Milford 1: The Crusaders snapped a two-game losing streak to upset the No. 2-seeded Eagles. McKinley Beukelman had 16 kills, and Lauren Swan tallied five kills, 17 digs and four aces in the win. Lincoln Christian will face a tough test against No. 4-ranked Malcolm on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Elmwood-Murdock 3, Parkview Christian 0: The Patriots' season reached an unsatisfying conclusion after dropping its D1-2 matchup at Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7. The Knights will play East Butler on Tuesday.

Match of the night?

It took five sets to determine the winner of the top-10 duel between Class C-1 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic and No. 7 Adams Central in the C1-9 subdistrict final at Minden, and it was the Crusaders who pulled off the 3-2 victory thanks to late-game heroics from Lucy Ghaifan.

Ghaifan was the main contributor in Grand Island Central Catholic's 6-0 fifth set comeback and finished with 27 kills with a hitting percentage of .333 and 5½ blocks. Gracie Woods was another vital attacker for the Crusaders as she finished with 21 kills, 17 set assists and 16 digs.

Grand Island Central Catholic will square off against No. 3 Minden on Tuesday.

Lincoln Lutheran extends undefeated season

The Class C-2 No. 1 Warriors continued their winning ways after sweeping Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-11, 25-7 on their home court. With the win, Lincoln Lutheran now stands at 35-0 — the team hasn't lost since Oct. 19, 2021.

Abby Wachal led with 17 kills, three blocks and three ace serves. Sophie Wohlgemuth finished second on the Warriors with nine kills. Keri Leimbach added four ace serves and 10 digs and Elecea Saathoff put up 27 set assists,

The Warriors will face Palmyra in the C2-2 subdistrict final on Tuesday at 6:30.

Tuesday's matches to watch

A-2: North Platte at Lincoln Southwest, 6 p.m.

A-3: Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-La Vista, 6 p.m.

A-4: Lincoln High vs. Omaha Westside, 6 p.m.

A-7: Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X, 7 p.m.

B-6: Lincoln Northwest/York winner vs. Seward, 7:30 p.m.

C1-9: Minden vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

C2-2: Palmyra vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

C2-3: Oakland-Craig vs. Archbishop Bergan, 7 p.m.