District and subdistrict volleyball rewind: After test against Raymond Central, Malcolm turns attention to No. 1 Warriors

Monday officially marked the start of the postseason for high school volleyball teams from the Missouri River to Chimney Rock. Here's a look at what stood out from the first day of what is a busy week of volleyball:
Clippers tested immediately
Class C-1 No. 10 Malcolm will expect a challenge Tuesday night when it plays for a subdistrict title against No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran.
The Clippers got all they could handle Monday against Raymond Central in a 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19 first-round victory at Lutheran High School. Malcolm rallied from down seven in the third set to take the lead, but the Mustangs rallied to force a fourth set.
"We knew they'd give us a match," Malcolm coach Amber Dolliver said. "In the fourth set, we had to regroup and refocus on what we're good at, which is serve-receive and passing.
"Our serving was strong in the fourth set."
Malcolm senior Kiley Elkins had 26 kills, junior Diamond Sedlak had 16 kills and senior Gracie Burwell added 10.
Malcolm and Lutheran will play each other at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Warriors earned a two-set sweep of Malcolm on Sept. 11 in the Malcolm Invite.
"I'm excited to play them again," Dolliver said. "They are a strong team."
Lincoln Lutheran advanced with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-16 win against city rival Lincoln Christian. The Crusaders' Jenna Wiltfong had 10 kills and 10 digs.
Around the city
Lincoln Southeast defeated Omaha Bryan 25-14, 25-4, 25-6 to advance to the A-3 district semifinals. The win snapped a six-match lose streak for the Knights (4-29), who will play Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Parkview Christian outlasted Nebraska Lutheran 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14 to advance in the D2-2 subdistrict semifinals at Exeter-Milligan. The Patriots will play No. 10 Exeter-Milligan at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Timberwolves beat Friend 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 for their 10th straight win. Senior Cameran Jansky had 16 kills on 29 swings in the win.
An early battle of ranked foes
Typically, you won't see a matchup of rated foes in the opening round of subdistrict play, but it occurred Monday when No. 10 Thayer Central met No. 6 Sutton in a C2-6 matchup. Sutton won the regular-season meeting 3-0.
Sutton swept the Titans 25-15, 25-18, 25-18, but at 24-8, Thayer Central could still grab one of the four wild-cards for Saturday's district finals round.
For Sutton, the win means a subdistrict finals matchup against No. 9 Superior on Tuesday.
That's 11 straight
Syracuse swept Conestoga 25-5, 25-10, 25-4 in the opening round of the C1-2 bracket to reach 11 straight wins.
Avoiding the upset
Class D-2 No. 2 and two-time defending state champion Diller-Odell had its hands full against Sterling in the D2-1 bracket.
The Griffins rallied from a 2-0 hole to win 17-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-9 to advance in Falls City. The fifth set was tied at 7-7 when the Griffins took charge and won eight of the final 10 rallies.
Tuesday's subdistrict finals to watch
C1-4: No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran vs. No. 10 Malcolm
C1-5: No. 2 Bishop Neumann vs. No. 6 Wahoo
C1-9: No. 3 Grand Island CC vs. No. 7 St. Paul
C2-4: No. 2 Wisner-Pilger vs. No. 4 Guardian Angels CC
C2-6: No. 6 Sutton vs. No. 9 Superior
D1-2: No. 2 Mead vs. No. 3 Archbishop Bergan
D2-1: No. 1 Falls City SH vs. No. 2 Diller-Odell