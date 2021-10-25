District and subdistrict volleyball rewind: After test against Raymond Central, Malcolm turns attention to No. 1 Warriors

Monday officially marked the start of the postseason for high school volleyball teams from the Missouri River to Chimney Rock. Here's a look at what stood out from the first day of what is a busy week of volleyball:

Clippers tested immediately

Class C-1 No. 10 Malcolm will expect a challenge Tuesday night when it plays for a subdistrict title against No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran.

The Clippers got all they could handle Monday against Raymond Central in a 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19 first-round victory at Lutheran High School. Malcolm rallied from down seven in the third set to take the lead, but the Mustangs rallied to force a fourth set.

"We knew they'd give us a match," Malcolm coach Amber Dolliver said. "In the fourth set, we had to regroup and refocus on what we're good at, which is serve-receive and passing.

"Our serving was strong in the fourth set."

Malcolm senior Kiley Elkins had 26 kills, junior Diamond Sedlak had 16 kills and senior Gracie Burwell added 10.

Malcolm and Lutheran will play each other at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Warriors earned a two-set sweep of Malcolm on Sept. 11 in the Malcolm Invite.