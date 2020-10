District and subdistrict volleyball pairings and schedules

The high school volleyball postseason is almost here. Take a look at district or subdistrict pairings for all six classes.

DISTRICTS

Class A

A-1 at Elkhorn South: Tuesday--Millard North vs. Fremont, TBA; Elkhorn South vs. Millard North/Fremont winner, TBA.

A-2 at Papillion-LV South: Tuesday--Lincoln High vs. Omaha Westside, 6; Tuesday--Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln High/Omaha Westside winner, 6.

A-3 at Lincoln Pius X: Tuesday--Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, TBA; Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southeast/Lincoln East winner, TBA.

A-4 at Papillion-La Vista: Tuesday--Gretna vs. Millard South, 5; Wednesday--Papillion-La Vista vs. Gretna/Millard South winner, 5.

A-5 at Millard West: Tuesday--Millard West vs. Grand Island, 5; Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Marian, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.

A-6 at Lincoln Southwest: Tuesday--Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5; Columbus vs. Kearney, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.