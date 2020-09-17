Diller-Odell's cool composure pays off to win second straight MUDECAS championship

While the blocking battle was nearly even at the net, BDS was inconsistent offensively apart from Macy Kamler, who finished with 14 kills, and Sliva’s 13. The Eagles battled Diller-Odell throughout the match, but it still ended with a second straight loss in the MUDECAS Tournament.

“This is a great tournament and we love coming to the MUDECAS Tournament,” BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs said. “You don’t get better by playing easy teams, so I feel playing this schedule will help us get there in the end.”

In a tight match between two defending state champions, the Griffins had an unexpected advantage with the home crowd behind them. While the MUDECAS Tournament is usually held in Beatrice, games shifted at Freeman and Diller-Odell high schools this year.

While BDS was disappointed to lose its first match of the season, Alfs said she was satisfied with how her team played and happy with the 10-1 start to the season. Meanwhile, the Griffins exchanged smiles and hugs with their families after the match, but they know the biggest matches of the season are yet to come.

“Coming from a state championship last year, it’s hard to keep that mindset, but we’re just taking it one match at a time and we’re going to get the point where we want to be at the end of the season,” Hestermann said.

