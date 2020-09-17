Diller-Odell's cool composure pays off to win second straight MUDECAS championship

ODELL — Heading into a critical third set of the MUDECAS final, Diller-Odell volleyball players bumped chests, exchanged handshakes and laughed at each other’s jokes on the floor.
The Class D-2 No. 1 Griffins had narrowly missed out on coming back from a 10-point deficit to end the match in two sets, but the near miss didn’t affect their focus.
Instead, the team’s calm demeanor helped it secure a 2-1 victory (25-20, 27-29, 25-20) over Class D-1 No. 1 BDS to win the Griffins’ second straight MUDECAS championship.
The match’s first set was close until Diller-Odell (11-0) pulled away late, but BDS (10-1) quickly responded in the second set. The Eagles held a 10-point lead at 16-6, but Diller-Odell’s 11-1 run soon tied the set at 17-all.
The Griffins eventually squandered three match-point opportunities and Mariah Sliva delivered the set-winning kill to send the match into a third set.
“I was telling my girls to keep our composure and keep calm on the floor because if we tighten up, things don’t go our way,” Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said. “That’s how we were able to push through that second set, it was our calmness and composure.”
Diller-Odell’s Karli and Addison Heidemann took over in the third set, as Karli’s powerful swings started to wear down the BDS defense. She delivered the match-winning kill to finish with 13, while Addison had six kills to go along with 29 assists.
While the blocking battle was nearly even at the net, BDS was inconsistent offensively apart from Macy Kamler, who finished with 14 kills, and Sliva’s 13. The Eagles battled Diller-Odell throughout the match, but it still ended with a second straight loss in the MUDECAS Tournament.
“This is a great tournament and we love coming to the MUDECAS Tournament,” BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs said. “You don’t get better by playing easy teams, so I feel playing this schedule will help us get there in the end.”
In a tight match between two defending state champions, the Griffins had an unexpected advantage with the home crowd behind them. While the MUDECAS Tournament is usually held in Beatrice, games shifted at Freeman and Diller-Odell high schools this year.
While BDS was disappointed to lose its first match of the season, Alfs said she was satisfied with how her team played and happy with the 10-1 start to the season. Meanwhile, the Griffins exchanged smiles and hugs with their families after the match, but they know the biggest matches of the season are yet to come.
“Coming from a state championship last year, it’s hard to keep that mindset, but we’re just taking it one match at a time and we’re going to get the point where we want to be at the end of the season,” Hestermann said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!