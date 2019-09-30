Heading into the 2019 season, the Diller-Odell Griffins knew they could be special.
Coming off a first-round loss in the state tournament last year, they returned six starters and were set to add a talented transfer and a freshman phenom ready to contribute immediately.
After 18 matches, the Class D-1 No. 1 Griffins have been exactly that — special. They’ve beaten every opponent without even dropping a set.
“We definitely knew that we had the potential to be something special this year, but not dropping a set in 18 games, that’s pretty crazy,” senior Mackenzie Vitosh said. “We’re very appreciative that we’ve worked so hard for everything we’ve gotten, and it’s a great feeling.”
The first big hurdle for Diller-Odell to clear was two early-season matches against Johnson-Brock, a team which went 5-0 against the Griffins last year. After winning both matches, the next challenge was the MUDECAS Tournament, a competition which had hurt the team in the past.
On the court, Diller-Odell swept Exeter-Milligan, Meridian and BDS, but the most important result from the tournament was in the team’s mentality.
“I think that BDS game woke us up that we need to rise to our potential instead of just getting by each game,” Diller-Odell coach Kandice Jurgens said.
You have free articles remaining.
According to senior Emily Swanson, the team’s perfect start has been fueled by a commitment to taking each set point by point and not overlooking any opponent it faces. A big key to Diller-Odell’s success has been the play of freshman outside hitter Karli Heidemann, a player which Swanson says “doesn’t play like a freshman.”
Instead of taking time to adjust to varsity play as a freshman, Heidemann immediately meshed with the team. After all, her older sister Addison is a junior, and Heidemann gained some experience last year as an eighth-grade student manager. That combination meant her teammates could trust her off the bat, and it shows in Heidemann’s team-high 169 kills.
“She knows the game inside and out, so it’s easy to trust her,” Vitosh said. “We know if the ball’s going to her, she’s probably going to get a kill.”
While they have been perfect to start the year, challenging opponents await the Griffins. A rematch with Johnson-Brock is first, before matches against No. 9 Meridian, Class C-2 Fillmore Central and No. 5 HTRS in the next two weeks.
Nonetheless, Diller-Odell’s 18-0 start is proof enough that the Griffins aren’t going to slow down any time soon.
“I know their goal has always been to get that championship, so they’re willing to work as hard as they need to (in order) to get there,” Jurgens said.