Deeper roster driving competitive practices and hopes of another state title run for Lincoln Lutheran volleyball

It's no secret — review the recent state tournaments — the level of play in Class C-1 volleyball is very formidable.
That's especially true this fall.
Take a look at the top five teams. Columbus Lakeview, Lincoln Lutheran, Grand Island Central Catholic, Kearney Catholic and Syracuse are a combined 62-1. Defending state champion Wahoo is 9-3.
"We know that it's a battle," Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said of the competition level, especially in the Centennial Conference, which also features Bishop Neumann, Hastings St. Cecilia and Archbishop Bergan.
It's a battle in the gym at Lincoln Lutheran, too.
The Warriors, ranked No. 2, are one of the deepest teams in the state — they returned just about everybody from last year's state semifinal team — and it's making for some intense practices.
"Positions are being fought for, which is good," Ziegler said. "It makes for players being in-tuned to knowing that they have to work hard to keep their position because there is always somebody else there that is capable."
The iron-sharpens-iron approach has led to a 14-1 start for the Warriors. They haven't dropped a set since a season-opening loss to Class B No. 3 Waverly.
Lincoln Lutheran did not have a great match at the service line and the hitting percentages were low. It was a loss. An 0-1 start. But what it did was establish the plan of attack in the practices that followed.
"I would say if anything that game motivated us to work even harder to improve all around," senior settler Ashlyn DeBoer said. "Of course, it’s a first game so we were a little nervous about it, but coming out of it, we knew what we needed to work on and improve on and go from there."
Lincoln Lutheran got a chance over the weekend to showcase the improvements. The Warriors went 4-0 in the Seward Invitational, and their Saturday included wins against Seward, C-1 No. 8 Broken Bow and No. 6 Wahoo.
Lincoln Lutheran played stellar defense, Ziegler said, and the team was aggressive with its serving against a Wahoo team that has one of the state's best attackers in Mya Larson.
Now the Warriors look to continue their march toward another state tournament appearance. They've played in the state tournament the past four years, finishing runner-up in 2018 and winning it all in 2019.
Those were very good teams, as was last year's, but this year's squad may be deeper with its array of attackers.
Junior and Super-Stater Abby Wachal leads an offense that also is getting points from seniors Molli Martin, Shanae Bergt and Katelynn Oxley. The 6-2 system has allowed the Warriors to take advantage of DeBoer's skills as a hitter, too.
"That’s definitely a key to our team, we can really run a spread option and we have so many options, whether it’s back, out, middle," DeBoer said.
DeBoer, who averages 5.1 assists per set, is one of three setters contributing this year. Senior Lily Psencik is averaging 4.2 assists per set, and junior Elecea Saathoff recently stepped in when DeBoer was out sick.
With a deep stable of hitters and setters, Lincoln Lutheran hopes it has the makings of a special finish.
"I think all of our hard work in practice paid off," DeBoer said of the Seward invite title run. "We’re just excited to see what the season brings."
