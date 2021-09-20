Deeper roster driving competitive practices and hopes of another state title run for Lincoln Lutheran volleyball

"I would say if anything that game motivated us to work even harder to improve all around," senior settler Ashlyn DeBoer said. "Of course, it’s a first game so we were a little nervous about it, but coming out of it, we knew what we needed to work on and improve on and go from there."

Lincoln Lutheran got a chance over the weekend to showcase the improvements. The Warriors went 4-0 in the Seward Invitational, and their Saturday included wins against Seward, C-1 No. 8 Broken Bow and No. 6 Wahoo.

Lincoln Lutheran played stellar defense, Ziegler said, and the team was aggressive with its serving against a Wahoo team that has one of the state's best attackers in Mya Larson.

Now the Warriors look to continue their march toward another state tournament appearance. They've played in the state tournament the past four years, finishing runner-up in 2018 and winning it all in 2019.

Those were very good teams, as was last year's, but this year's squad may be deeper with its array of attackers.

Junior and Super-Stater Abby Wachal leads an offense that also is getting points from seniors Molli Martin, Shanae Bergt and Katelynn Oxley. The 6-2 system has allowed the Warriors to take advantage of DeBoer's skills as a hitter, too.