D-2 volleyball: Shelton gets birthday boost from Branson to notch first state win

Like the rest of her Shelton teammates, freshman Jalyn Branson looked at home in their Class D-2 state volleyball tournament first-round match.

On her 15th birthday Thursday, the 5-foot-8 Branson cranked nine of her team-high 20 kills in the opening set to give the top-ranked Bulldogs a quick start. Shelton then survived a furious Diller-Odell comeback to take a 25-11, 25-16, 20-25, 29-27 over the No. 5 Griffins at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I was a little nervous, but once we got on the court and started playing, I felt a lot better," Branson said after Shelton's first state volleyball win in school history in the Bulldogs' first appearance in the tournament since 2007. Diller-Odell, on the other hand, was playing in its fifth straight state tournament with a D-1 state crown in 2019 and a D-2 title in 2020.

"We came in worrying about No. 14 (Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann), but we started playing well right off the bat," Branson added. "We let down a little in the third set, had some miscommunication and started getting down on ourselves. Luckily we were able to bring back there late in the fourth set."

After a pair of lopsided sets to open the match, Heidemann, a 6-1 senior all-state outside hitter and Montana State recruit, got on a roll. After the Griffins took Set 3, Heidemann, who had a match-high 32 kills, put them on the verge of a fifth set. She terminated from the left side twice to give the Griffins (29-6) set points at 26-25 and 27-26 in the fourth set. Shelton, which led 22-17 in the fourth, also wiped out a set point down 24-23 on an ace block from Makenna Willis.

Shelton (31-2) won the last three points on a right-side kill by senior Dru Niemack and tips from Erin Gegg and Niemack on overpasses produced by serves from Willis. Niemack, a 5-11 senior left-hander, finished with 18 kills, while Willis, a senior setter, put up 47 assists.

"Heidemann got into the front row there at a critical time in the set, so we were a little nervous there, but luckily we were able to get a block up on her a couple times, thankfully dig a few and come out with the win," Shelton coach Alie Kropp said.

In the 9 a.m. semifinal Friday, Shelton faces second-ranked Howells-Dodge, the 2021 D-1 state champions who rolled past No. 9 Stuart 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 in its first-round match. Wayne State commit Grace Baumert cranked 13 kills and registered 13 digs in leading the 27-4 Jaguars to the win.

"We had a lot of in-system balls and that set up our team for some really good offense and allowed us to control the pace of the game," Baumert said. "The experience of playing down here did a lot for me. The nerves are a lot easier this year."

The 11 a.m. semifinal Friday pits No. 3 Overton (29-4) against No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis (26-4). Overton swept No. 8 St. Mary's (28-5) 26-24, 25-13, 25-22 behind 17 kills from Natalie Wood and 12 kills and 15 digs by JoLee Ryan.

Overton had to withstand late St. Mary's runs in Sets 1 and 3, "and I'm proud of the way the girls hung in there and finished the close games at the end," Eagles coach Hayley Ryan said. "It was nice getting the first game and that gave us a lot of momentum going into the second (set)."

St. Francis, last year's D-2 state runner-up, used 21 kills from Kylee Wessel and 16 by Tessa Deets to outlast No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 in a rematch from the 2021 five-set state final. Olivia Eickhoff and Makinley Scholl each had nine kills to pace the Irish (25-9).