D-2 volleyball: Overton using even-keeled approach as it aims for first title

The Overton volleyball team rode the Ryan Express on Friday morning.

Junior JoLee Ryan recorded six kills and two ace serves in the fifth set, driving her team to a 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12 victory against Humphrey St. Francis in a Class D-2 state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"She really took it to them," said her coach and mother, Hayley Ryan. "We really had to emphasize this year you have to make it aggressive. You can't give them easy balls."

No. 3 Overton had learned through the first four sets that tipping wasn't going to do a lot. Instead, the Eagles had to swing hard and aim for the corners.

Ryan finished the match with 27 kills, three blocks, four aces, two assists and 19 digs for Overton (30-4).

No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis (25-3) had hard hitters, too. Five-foot-9 senior Kylee Wessel had 22 kills, and 5-10 senior Tessa Deets added 21.

Coach Ryan said their middle-hitting attacks caused Overton problems.

"They would find some of our holes. A good team like that, they're going to test you. We had to make some adjustments throughout the game," she said.

Overton led 19-14 in the first set before the Flyers came roaring back with a 9-2 run and stole the set.

The Eagles didn't let the second set get away, dominating from start to finish.

St. Francis went on an 8-2 run midway through the third set to regain the lead.

It maintained a narrow advantage in the fourth set before Overton struck from a different direction. Natalie Wood broke a 19-19 tie with a pair of kills. She added another before moving to the back row.

That brought Ryan back to the front. Daisy Ryan, the coach's second daughter, nailed a kill to put Overton ahead 26-25, and JoLee Ryan finished it off.

"Our middles took advantage of opportunities to take big swings at the ball. Our outsides did a great job of being able to hit some line action and hit some cross-court. And I think we were scrappier than we have been," Hayley Ryan said.

Even though she probably didn't need to, the coach told her team it needed a mere 15 points to play in Overton's first-ever state championship match.

"We still had to play calm and collected, but competitive. You can't let down or get too happy, you have to stay aggressive. I thought we got some key blocks at the net and took it to them and that's what needed to happen," Hayley Ryan said.

Overton advances to Saturday's 9 a.m. state final against No. 2 Howells-Dodge, which outlasted No. 1 Shelton in a Friday morning thriller 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 19-17.