D-2 volleyball: Howells-Dodge, Overton emerge from five-setters

No. 2-ranked Howells-Dodge outlasted No. 1 Shelton in a morning thriller Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Jaguars edged a 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 19-17 in a Class D-2 semifinal.

Howells-Dodge (28-4) will play either Overton or Humphrey SF for the title Saturday.

How could the other Class D-2 semifinal, Overton vs. Humphrey SF, follow that up?

With another five-setter, of course.

No. 3 Overton defeated No. 4 Humphrey SF 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12 to slip into the final.

It'll be Overton vs. Howells-Dodge for the D-2 title at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.