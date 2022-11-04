D-1 volleyball: Improbable fourth-set rally sends Norfolk Catholic to title match

It started with an Allison Brungardt kill, and it ended with a date at the Devaney Sports Center for the Class D-1 championship match.
No. 1-ranked Norfolk Catholic led No. 5 BDS 2-1 in the match but trailed 17-6 in Set 4 before a Brungardt kill sparked a 12-point service run for the Knights, who improbably won the set 25-22 to seal the win.
The Knights defeated BDS 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We knew we didn't want to go into five sets. We wanted to get it done,” Brungardt said. “We just needed to have confidence in ourselves and that helped a lot and our communication as well.”
Norfolk Catholic advances to the title game for just the second time in program history. It finished runner-up in 2020.
After BDS took the first set behind the arm of JessaLynn Hudson, the Knights responded with an arm of their own in Channatee Robles.
“It was a really exciting game,” Norfolk Catholic head coach Michaela Bellar said. “Especially that fourth set. I thought we were going five (sets) and the girls proved me wrong. They battled back — battled back in increments of five (points) and did a really good job of staying aggressive even though we were down.”
The Eagles led all four sets early against Norfolk Catholic, including a unique free point to begin the match due to an incorrect Knights roster — Robles was not listed in Norfolk Catholic's book to begin the match.
But just like all four sets, Norfolk Catholic came from behind in some fashion, but none bigger than the deciding set.
Brungardt added an ace in her 12-0 service run, backed behind four kills and a block from Addison Corr.
“Alli went on a really big service run for us on that stretch,” Bellar said. “She did a really good job of hitting her zones where I asked her to serve and getting (BDS) out of their system. I thought that played into a huge part of us getting a free ball and then we just attacked it right back.”
Norfolk Catholic awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Maywood-Hayes Center and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Knights have faced Cedar Catholic three times, defeating the Trojans twice prior to the state tournament.
“Our defense needs to be a lot better,” Bellar said. “I just know in any state championship game your defense has to be stellar.”
