D-1 volleyball: No. 7 Cedar Catholic rallies to upset Cambridge in opening round five-set thriller

No. 7-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a 2-0 deficit to upset No. 2 Cambridge 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10 Thursday in the first round of the Class D-1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The meeting of the Trojans saw Cambridge lead the entire way in the first set before Cedar Catholic shot out to a 14-3 second-set advantage. From there, Cambridge rallied to go up 22-19, then rallied again after Cedar Catholic scored five points in a row to force two set points.

Cedar Catholic (25-10) jumped out to big leads in each of the next two sets to even the match, and got out quick again in the fifth to pull the upset.

Cedar Catholic, which beat Norfolk Catholic in the D1-4 subdistrict tournament, will face the knights at 9 a.m. Friday in the D-1 semifinals.

Norfolk Catholic 3, Nebraska Christian 0: No. 1-ranked Norfolk Catholic downed No. 9 Nebraska Christian 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 in the first round of the Class D-1 state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Norfolk Catholic, the top seed in the D-1 bracket, faced two set points against No. 9 Nebraska Christian in the opening set, trailing 24-22 after the Eagles had scored eight of the last 10 points to erase a 20-16 deficit of their own.

The Knights scored the final four points of the opening set to start the sweep.

Channatee Robles had 17 kills and 11 digs for Norflk Catholic (29-4), while Allison Brungardt finished with eight kills and 10 digs. Sidonia Wattier and Saylor Fischer combined for 33 set assits.

Nebraska Christian (27-8) got 11 kills and 15 digs from Reghan Flynn and 10 kills and 13 digs from freshman Taytum Perdew.

