D-1 volleyball: Improbable fourth-set rally sends Norfolk Catholic to title match

It started with an Allison Brungardt kill, and it ended with a date at the Devaney Sports Center for the Class D-1 championship match.

No. 1-ranked Norfolk Catholic led No. 5 BDS 2-1 in the match but trailed 17-6 in Set 4 before a Brungardt kill sparked a 12-point service run for the Knights, who improbably won the set 25-22 to seal the win.

The Knights defeated BDS 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We knew we didn't want to go into five sets. We wanted to get it done,” Brungardt said. “We just needed to have confidence in ourselves and that helped a lot and our communication as well.”

Norfolk Catholic advances to the title game for just the second time in program history. It finished runner-up in 2020.

After BDS took the first set behind the arm of JessaLynn Hudson, the Knights responded with an arm of their own in Channatee Robles.

“It was a really exciting game,” Norfolk Catholic head coach Michaela Bellar said. “Especially that fourth set. I thought we were going five (sets) and the girls proved me wrong. They battled back — battled back in increments of five (points) and did a really good job of staying aggressive even though we were down.”

The Eagles led all four sets early against Norfolk Catholic, including a unique free point to begin the match due to an incorrect Knights roster — Robles was not listed in Norfolk Catholic's book to begin the match.

But just like all four sets, Norfolk Catholic came from behind in some fashion, but none bigger than the deciding set.

Brungardt added an ace in her 12-0 service run, backed behind four kills and a block from Addison Corr.

“Alli went on a really big service run for us on that stretch,” Bellar said. “She did a really good job of hitting her zones where I asked her to serve and getting (BDS) out of their system. I thought that played into a huge part of us getting a free ball and then we just attacked it right back.”

Norfolk Catholic will play Hartington Cedar Catholic for the title at 11 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center. The two teams have played three times this season, with Norfolk Catholic winning two of those matches.

“Our defense needs to be a lot better,” Bellar said. “I just know in any state championship game your defense has to be stellar.”

Dinner and a dream

Hartington Cedar Catholic was out eating dinner Wednesday in Lincoln. Nebraska volleyball was hosting Indiana at the Devaney Sports Center, sparking a tangible goal among the group.

“Wouldn't it be cool to go there?” Cedar Catholic head coach Denae Buss told her team.

That's now a reality after No. 7-ranked Hartington CC defeated No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 Friday at Pinnacle Bank

Next up: No. 1 Norfolk Catholic on Saturday for the D-1 Championship.

It is Cedar Catholic's sixth championship appearance with state titles coming in 1989 and 2012.

“They wanted this for a long time and it's really built up to this point,” Buss added. “They've started to believe in themselves.”

Laney Kathol paced the Trojans with 18 kills, a solo block and an ace serve, while Lexi Eickhoff and Melayna McGregor added eight kills apiece.

A sentiment Cedar Catholic subscribed to after a memorable 3-1 victory over Pierce midway through the season has made a difference.

“If we can touch one more ball — touch one more ball and if it goes up, the next person's on the floor trying to get it over,” Buss said. “I think that has really helped us along the way.”