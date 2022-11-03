D-1 volleyball: Hudson's 26 kills lift BDS past S-E-M in five-set marathon

JessaLynn Hudson had 26 kills to power No. 5 BDS past No. 4 S-E-M 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 15-7 Thursday in the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Eagles (27-5), making their sixth consecutive state appearance, scored the final six points of the fifth set to put things away in a tense, back-and-fort affair that lasted nearly two hours.

The match was close from the start. S-E-M and BDS each fought off one set point in the opener before the Mustangs closed it out. The Mustangs led 17-12 in the second when BDS scored 13 of the set's final 15 points.

BDS nearly let a big lead get away in the third, leading 18-11 before S-E-M got within 22-21. In the fourth, S-E-M trailed 15-9, used an 8-1 run to go up 17-16, and the teams traded runs from there before S-E-M closed it out.

S-E-M led 4-3 in the fifth before BDS ended things with a 12-3 run. The Eagles were helped by seven S-E-M errors in the final set.

S-E-M , with just one senior one its roster and two freshmen playing significant roles, will have to wait at least one more year to break its state tournament drought.

In Lincoln for the first time since 2006, the Mustangs were looking for their first win at state since their 1981 team won the Class D championship.

Junior Mikah O'Neill had 21 kills and 25 digs for the Mustangs (27-6), who had won 21 of their previous 22 matches.

Freshman Taryn Arbuthnot had 17 kills and 20 digs for S-E-M.

Maywood-Hayes Center 3, Meridian 1: No. 2-ranked Maywood-Hayes Center dropped the first set to No. 6 Meridian before pulling away for an 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21.

The Wolves (26-2) had three players finish with double-figure kills, led by Mataya Roberts' 17. Olivia Hanson added 15 kills, four blocks, and three ace serves, and Alexis Wood finished with 12 kills.

Meridian (27-5) got 17 kills and two ace serves from Jaala Stewart, but only one other player had more than one kill (Jaylee Sobotka with eight).

Cedar Catholic 3, Cambridge 2: No. 7-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a 2-0 deficit to upset No. 2 Cambridge 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10 Thursday in the first round of the Class D-1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The meeting of the Trojans saw Cambridge lead the entire way in the first set before Cedar Catholic shot out to a 14-3 second-set advantage. From there, Cambridge rallied to go up 22-19, then rallied again after Cedar Catholic scored five points in a row to force two set points.

Cedar Catholic (25-10) jumped out to big leads in each of the next two sets to even the match, and got out quick again in the fifth to pull the upset.

Cedar Catholic, which beat Norfolk Catholic in the D1-4 subdistrict tournament, will face the knights at 9 a.m. Friday in the D-1 semifinals.

Norfolk Catholic 3, Nebraska Christian 0: No. 1-ranked Norfolk Catholic downed No. 9 Nebraska Christian 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 in the first round of the Class D-1 state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Norfolk Catholic, the top seed in the D-1 bracket, faced two set points against No. 9 Nebraska Christian in the opening set, trailing 24-22 after the Eagles had scored eight of the last 10 points to erase a 20-16 deficit of their own.

The Knights scored the final four points of the opening set to start the sweep.

Channatee Robles had 17 kills and 11 digs for Norflk Catholic (29-4), while Allison Brungardt finished with eight kills and 10 digs. Sidonia Wattier and Saylor Fischer combined for 33 set assits.

Nebraska Christian (27-8) got 11 kills and 15 digs from Reghan Flynn and 10 kills and 13 digs from freshman Taytum Perdew.

