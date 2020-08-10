COVID-19 protocols becoming 'second nature' for Pius X as it gears up for another volleyball run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the first day of fall practice rolls around, Lincoln Pius X head volleyball coach Katie Wenz has come to expect the feelings of excitement and anticipation that come with a new season.

But after a summer of uncertainty about whether fall sports would even occur this year, simply being in the gym meant that much more.

“It feels really good to be back,” Wenz said. “It’s something that I didn’t know for sure over the summer, so there’s been a lot of ups and downs and needing to train yourself mentally for what the season is going to look like.”

For the most part, things seemed normal as Pius X returned to practice Monday. A number of open gym sessions and conditioning days over the summer accustomed players to follow precautions by the book.

Wiping down equipment after each use and wearing masks while inside the school were among Pius X’s protocol, and the 200-plus containers of hand sanitizer in the school cafeteria stood as proof of the emphasis upon safety.

“It can be overwhelming, but once you get the kids into a rhythm, it’s almost second nature,” Wenz said. “We’ve done it so much for open gyms that now it feels weird if we’re not scrubbing it down with Clorox wipes.”