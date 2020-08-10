COVID-19 protocols becoming 'second nature' for Pius X as it gears up for another volleyball run

When the first day of fall practice rolls around, Lincoln Pius X head volleyball coach Katie Wenz has come to expect the feelings of excitement and anticipation that come with a new season.
But after a summer of uncertainty about whether fall sports would even occur this year, simply being in the gym meant that much more.
“It feels really good to be back,” Wenz said. “It’s something that I didn’t know for sure over the summer, so there’s been a lot of ups and downs and needing to train yourself mentally for what the season is going to look like.”
For the most part, things seemed normal as Pius X returned to practice Monday. A number of open gym sessions and conditioning days over the summer accustomed players to follow precautions by the book.
Wiping down equipment after each use and wearing masks while inside the school were among Pius X’s protocol, and the 200-plus containers of hand sanitizer in the school cafeteria stood as proof of the emphasis upon safety.
“It can be overwhelming, but once you get the kids into a rhythm, it’s almost second nature,” Wenz said. “We’ve done it so much for open gyms that now it feels weird if we’re not scrubbing it down with Clorox wipes.”
In addition to the excitement of a new season, there was also optimism within the Pius X gym that 2020 will be a successful season. The Thunderbolts have made the state tournament each of the last four seasons, and the team’s returners and new players alike are looking to extend that streak this year.
Outside hitters Lauren Taubenheim and Carly Rodaway are gone to graduation, setting up Pius’ 2019 kills leader Kylen Sealock as a new team leader.
“I feel confident and I feel ready to step up and be a leader,” Sealock said. “… We’re not going to take the time we have for granted, we’re going to work hard every practice and try to get better every time we touch the ball.”
While Pius X is set to open its season in three weeks, the Thunderbolts are focusing on simply taking the season one day at a time, given that some uncertainty remains. Pius X only lost one game off its schedule from Omaha Public Schools’ cancellation and optimism remains high that a fun and competitive season lies ahead.
“I’m always excited for the start of the season but this year I was excited because I knew we’d have one day of the season and tomorrow I’ll be excited because we’ll get two,” Wenz said.
