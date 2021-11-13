'Corn-fed' and volleyball-fed players from Nebraska contributing to Northwest Missouri's rise in volleyball

Their teammates like to have a little fun with them, so the three Nebraskans will get notes, nods to their home roots, on their lockers.
"We always joke about being corn-fed and it's always the running joke," Jaden Ferguson says.
Corn-fed? Maybe a little. Volleyball-fed? Yes.
Ferguson, Alyssa Rezac and Payton Kirchhoefer played the sport at an elite level before arriving in Maryville, Missouri. They played for the top club and high school programs in the state, and now they're flashing their skills at the college level.
All three Nebraska natives are playing big roles for a rising Northwest Missouri State volleyball program, which entered the final week of the regular season ranked No. 5 in Division II.
Kirchhoefer, an Omaha Marian graduate and a redshirt freshman, leads the team in kills. Ferguson, a Lincoln Southwest grad and sophomore, is fourth on the team in kills and is third in blocks. Rezac, a Bishop Neumann graduate and sophomore, has emerged as one of the top setters in the country.
Aided by the trio's play, Northwest Missouri State entered Saturday at 23-4 and recently set a school record for conference wins with 16.
"To bring that here and kind of work together and make our contributions is kind of special," said Rezac, who ranks fifth nationally in assists (969 entering the weekend).
It didn't take long for the three to make an impact. Rezac was inserted as the Bearcats' starting setter in her second year — the abbreviated spring season of 2021.
The spring didn't count, but it still served a critical purpose for Rezac, who was able to develop cohesion with her hitters. The spring was a springboard to the fall, when Rezac has been named MIAA setter of the week three times.
The Wahoo native wasn't quite expecting this level of success this year.
"I can't get set assists without our hitters getting kills and my passers giving me balls," said Rezac who has four matches of 60 assists or more this fall. "A lot of the credit has to go to them because they're putting me in the spots to make me successful, so I'm really grateful for them."
Kirchhoefer easily leads the MIAA in kills (368 entering the weekend). She has recorded 15 double-figure kill matches, including eight straight.
Rezac and Ferguson agree, high school and club volleyball prepared them well for college. Both played in multiple state tournaments. Ferguson and Kirchhoefer slammed kills against some of the top Class A teams in the state and region. Rezac played in the Centennial Conference, one of the deepest volleyball conferences in the state.
"Me and my mom still have conversations about how Nebraska volleyball in general, especially Class A, is always so tough, and it really prepared me," said Ferguson, who started at outside hitter at Northwest before moving to right side.
Those Class A and Centennial Conference grinders developed a level of mental toughness that has carried over into the ultra-competitive MIAA. The conference has four teams in the top six of the NCAA Division II Central Region rankings, including Nebraska-Kearney at No. 6. There's at least one difficult match a week.
"Everyone is good, you got to play your best game every single night, and if you don't bring it other teams are going to sneak up on you," Rezac said. "It really helps you grow because you're getting pushed all the time, and that's how you get better."
For Ferguson, the biggest adjustment at Northwest was developing a year-round volleyball mentality. She was a multi-sport standout at Southwest, earning all-state honors in volleyball and basketball. At Northwest, it's all volleyball.
But that hasn't stopped Ferguson and Rezac, who each played on state championship basketball teams, from picking up a basketball from time to time.
"Sometimes me and Alyssa will start shooting threes," Ferguson said.
But volleyball comes first for these "corn-fed" players, and with the postseason fast approaching, the Bearcats are looking to elevate their status as a volleyball program.
"We're doing a lot of things that the program hasn't done," Ferguson said.
