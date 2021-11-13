'Corn-fed' and volleyball-fed players from Nebraska contributing to Northwest Missouri's rise in volleyball

It didn't take long for the three to make an impact. Rezac was inserted as the Bearcats' starting setter in her second year — the abbreviated spring season of 2021.

The spring didn't count, but it still served a critical purpose for Rezac, who was able to develop cohesion with her hitters. The spring was a springboard to the fall, when Rezac has been named MIAA setter of the week three times.

The Wahoo native wasn't quite expecting this level of success this year.

"I can't get set assists without our hitters getting kills and my passers giving me balls," said Rezac who has four matches of 60 assists or more this fall. "A lot of the credit has to go to them because they're putting me in the spots to make me successful, so I'm really grateful for them."

Kirchhoefer easily leads the MIAA in kills (368 entering the weekend). She has recorded 15 double-figure kill matches, including eight straight.

Rezac and Ferguson agree, high school and club volleyball prepared them well for college. Both played in multiple state tournaments. Ferguson and Kirchhoefer slammed kills against some of the top Class A teams in the state and region. Rezac played in the Centennial Conference, one of the deepest volleyball conferences in the state.