College basketball was the initial plan, but Lincoln Lutheran's Oxley changes course, commits to DePaul volleyball

Katelynn Oxley wanted to compete at the collegiate level, but she originally thought it'd be basketball.
The 6-foot-3 athlete has some post moves that would appeal to college hardwood coaches.
But Oxley then started making big strides on the volleyball court.
DePaul took notice, the Lincoln Lutheran senior middle blocker recently took a visit to the Division I school in Chicago and she capped her recruiting process by announcing a commitment to the Blue Devils earlier this week.
"It's great to commit somewhere and just know that's where you're going to be for the next four years," Oxley said.
Oxley and DePaul first made contact more than a year ago, but it wasn't until recently when she was able to take an official visit. She connected right away with the team.
"The coaches were really nice and I love the facilities and it also was great getting to meet the players," Oxley said. "I felt like I had a really good relationship to start with the players and coaches."
Oxley thought she'd play college basketball before her athletic journey took a different turn.
"I think as I've gone throughout my high school career I noticed that I got better in volleyball and noticed that's where my strong suit is," she said. "I really love the decision I made to choose volleyball."
The numbers show Oxley has made improvements in volleyball. She's averaging 2.2 kills per set this year after averaging 1.5 as a junior. Her 70 blocks lead a Lincoln Lutheran team that is 32-2 and ranked No. 1 in Class C-1.
Oxley's play with Nebraska Juniors also helped put her on track to find a good program.
DePaul playing in the Big East also appealed to Oxley, who played a big role in Lincoln Lutheran's state semifinal appearance last year in basketball. It will allow her family to make a quick trip to Omaha to watch her play when the Blue Devils visit Creighton.
The thought of playing Division I volleyball is amazing, Oxley says.
"I never saw myself going into college for volleyball originally, but I just think it's great to say that I'm able to do that," she said. "I'm just so happy that I get the opportunity to do it."
