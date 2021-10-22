College basketball was the initial plan, but Lincoln Lutheran's Oxley changes course, commits to DePaul volleyball

Katelynn Oxley wanted to compete at the collegiate level, but she originally thought it'd be basketball.

The 6-foot-3 athlete has some post moves that would appeal to college hardwood coaches.

But Oxley then started making big strides on the volleyball court.

DePaul took notice, the Lincoln Lutheran senior middle blocker recently took a visit to the Division I school in Chicago and she capped her recruiting process by announcing a commitment to the Blue Devils earlier this week.

"It's great to commit somewhere and just know that's where you're going to be for the next four years," Oxley said.

Oxley and DePaul first made contact more than a year ago, but it wasn't until recently when she was able to take an official visit. She connected right away with the team.

"The coaches were really nice and I love the facilities and it also was great getting to meet the players," Oxley said. "I felt like I had a really good relationship to start with the players and coaches."

Oxley thought she'd play college basketball before her athletic journey took a different turn.