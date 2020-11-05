Class D-2 state volleyball: Win against St. Francis gives FCSH another shot at top-ranked Diller-Odell

Falls City Sacred Heart coach Emma Ebel admits, she'd rather see Pioneer Conference rival Diller-Odell in the state championship match.
But if the No. 5 Irish are to win a third state volleyball title, they're going to have to get past the top-rated Griffins at one point or another.
That point will come at 9 a.m. Friday when Sacred Heart and Diller-Odell meet for a fifth time this season, but this time in the Class D-2 state semifinals.
The Irish got there with a 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 victory in a competitive match against No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Unlike its matches against Diller-Odell, Sacred Heart (26-6) was seeing St. Francis for the first time this year.
"It goes back and forth," Ebel said, when asked if it's better playing a team for the first time or playing a team multiple times. "Do I wish they (Diller-Odell) would have been in our district? No. Do I mind seeing them in Pioneer and regular tournaments and things like that? No.
"I appreciate that and I mean that because those are the games that tell you the caliber of your own team."
Sacred Heart is the only team to deal a loss to Diller-Odell (31-1), last year's Class D-1 state championship, this season. The Griffins, who have won the other three meetings, dropped 10 sets during the regular season, eight of those to Sacred Heart.
Ebel said the Irish can turn to their earlier win against the Griffins, but it's a new season.
"I think it's knowing that we had that win, yes, we use that and it's a positive, but it's also we're on a stage where that doesn't matter anymore," she said. "We have the ability and we know that we can beat them and they're a great, great team, so we're going to have to play great, great volleyball."
Junior all-stater Erison Vonderschmidt keyed the Irish's victory against Humphrey St. Francis (26-3), last year's state runner-up. Vonderschmidt finished with 29 kills and 21 digs.
Nebraska basketball recruit Allison Weidner had 13 kills and 27 digs for the Flyers.
Diller-Odell 3, Nebraska Christian 0: Top-ranked Diller-Odell didn't let a first-set stumble get in the way of returning to the state semifinals. The Griffins with a 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10 victory against unrated Nebraska Christian on Thursday morning.
Diller-Odell appeared in control in the opening set, taking a 22-17 lead. But the Eagles (18-9) took eight of the next nine points to gain an early edge.
After set one, Griffins coach Reba Hestermann told her team it was an opportune time to respond and make a statement.
"I just kind of told them we just got to start fresh, forget what happened and come back out with a better start, which I think we executed really well by holding our serve," Hestermann said.
Addison and Karli Heidemann helped get Diller-Odell back in sync. Addison Heidemann, a senior setter, served a key early run in the second set, and Nebraska Christian had no answer for the younger Heidemann. The 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter finished with 31 kills.
"I think the biggest thing is that she’s willing to hit different shots," Hestermann said of the Division I prospect. "She doesn’t have the same hit every single time. She’s willing to vary it up and find the open shot, and our back row does a nice job in telling her, 'Hey go this way or this way,' because we work as a team out there."
Addison Heidemann, an Iowa State recruit, had 44 set assists, and added seven kills.
CWC 3, Wynot 1: No. 2 CWC advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016 with a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 victory against No. 8 Wynot.
The Renegades (32-1) will play Maywood-Hayes Center at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday in the state semifinals.
Wynot had no answer for 6-1 senior Morgan Ramsey, who put down 33 kills and added 10 assists.
Emersyn Sudbeck had 24 digs for the Blue Devils (18-5).
Maywood-Hayes Center 3, Mullen 0: The No. 3 Wolves picked up their state tournament win as a co-op with a 25-23, 25-11, 25-22 sweep of the No. 7 Broncos.
Jaycee Widener had 12 kills and 17 digs for Maywood-Hayes Center (29-0).
Senior Samantha Moore had 15 kills and 18 digs for Mullen (28-6), which finished in third place last year.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!