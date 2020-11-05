Class D-2 state volleyball: Win against St. Francis gives FCSH another shot at top-ranked Diller-Odell

Falls City Sacred Heart coach Emma Ebel admits, she'd rather see Pioneer Conference rival Diller-Odell in the state championship match.

But if the No. 5 Irish are to win a third state volleyball title, they're going to have to get past the top-rated Griffins at one point or another.

That point will come at 9 a.m. Friday when Sacred Heart and Diller-Odell meet for a fifth time this season, but this time in the Class D-2 state semifinals.

The Irish got there with a 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 victory in a competitive match against No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Unlike its matches against Diller-Odell, Sacred Heart (26-6) was seeing St. Francis for the first time this year.

"It goes back and forth," Ebel said, when asked if it's better playing a team for the first time or playing a team multiple times. "Do I wish they (Diller-Odell) would have been in our district? No. Do I mind seeing them in Pioneer and regular tournaments and things like that? No.

"I appreciate that and I mean that because those are the games that tell you the caliber of your own team."