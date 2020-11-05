Class D-2 state volleyball: Heidemann sisters help No. 1 Griffins get back on track in opening round

Top-ranked Diller-Odell didn't let a first-set stumble get in the way of returning to the state semifinals.

The Griffins advanced to Friday's 9 a.m. Class D-2 semifinals with a 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10 victory against unrated Nebraska Christian on Thursday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Diller-Odell (31-1), which won the Class D-1 state crown a year ago, appeared in control in the opening set, taking a 22-17 lead. But the Eagles (18-9) took eight of the next nine points to gain an early edge.

After set one, Griffins coach Reba Hestermann told her team it was an opportune time to respond and make a statement.

"I just kind of told them we just got to start fresh, forget what happened and come back out with a better start, which I think we executed really well by holding our serve," Hestermann said.

Addison and Karli Heidemann helped get Diller-Odell back in sync. Addison Heidemann, a senior setter, served a key early run in the second set, and Nebraska Christian had no answer for the younger Heidemann. The 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter finished with 32 kills.