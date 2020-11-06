Class D-2 state volleyball: Diller-Odell, CWC bulldoze paths to final round

The Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament can be a scenic route.

Yet D-2 No. 1 Diller-Odell (32-1) and No. 2 CWC (33-1) skipped the sightseeing to secure a spot in the state championship with clean sweeps Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Griffins avenged their only loss of the season that came to the hands of Falls City Sacred Heart in a five-set thriller with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 sweep over the Irish, and CWC made quick work over Maywood-Hayes Center 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.

“I think our biggest focus coming into today coming into this match was making a statement. Making sure we did our job today against Falls City Sacred Heart,” Diller-Odell head coach Reba Hestermann said. "We just kind of looked at things, yeah we've played them before, but we looked at things of what can we execute better? What things can we do better against this team in general?

“One of the things we talked about was getting a good start and I think we had a good start in each of our sets today.”

For CWC and head coach Diane Kasselder, the sweep brought an unusual feeling.

“Shocker. I am a little bit in shock,” Kasselder said. “I think Maywood is a healthy opponent. Our girls came to play today. I am so happy for them.