Class D-2: Baumert's heroics lead Howells-Dodge to second straight title

Grace Baumert’s arm is still attached to the shoulder.

After 42 kills, Howells-Dodge was state champion for a second straight year.

“I could never see myself getting 42 kills like that. It just sounds exhausting,’’ Baumert said. “I guess I don't really feel anything right now but I'll probably feel it tomorrow.

“Just throughout the game, I was tired, but you know, just keep going and it's my senior year. So just give it everything I have.”

No. 2-ranked Howells finished a 29-4 season with a 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 win over No. 3 Overton (30-5), which made its first finals appearance.

A Wayne State pledge who had 13 kills in the first round and 34 in the semifinals, the 6-foot-1 Baumert also had 29 digs and was in on nine blocks.

The outside hitter is believed to have tied former Husker Kim Behrends for the most kills in a state tournament match, although official records have not been kept. Behrends had 42 for Chappell in 1996 in its title match, which came before side-out scoring and best-of-five tournament matches.

“We knew we had to put up a strong block and sometimes we knew we weren't going to get that block,’’ Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “We had to be able to play all the way to the sideline, cover all the corners and be ready for the topspin.

“We had to come in and compete against her and have the confidence that she was going to do some great stuff, but then be able to bounce back and get the side out and move around so we can get through a rotation.”

JoLee Ryan, who had 28 kills, and Natalie Wood, with 21 led Overton’s attack. The Eagles in the fourth set fell behind 24-19, then won the next four points before a hitting error forced a fifth set.

It started with Baumert getting her final three kills for a 5-0 Jaguars lead.

“We were going to push. We say first to five. They did that exactly how we wanted, so then we push another five,’’ Jaguars coach Taryn Janke said.

Overton turned back two match points before Carly Bayer carded the clinching kill. She had nine kills and was in on nine blocks. Natalie Pieper had 12 kills and 20 digs.

“They did what we came to do,’’ Janke said. “We had some ups and downs. There were points where we had to go back and say, Hey, are we doing our jobs or not? And they came back and proved themselves.”