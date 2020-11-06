Class D-1 state volleyball: Saturday's finals showdown adds another layer in Pleasanton-Bergan rivalry

Pleasanton and Archbishop Bergan are not in the same conference. They're in different parts of the state and they don’t play each other during the regular season.
They sure know each other quite well though.
For the third straight season, the Bulldogs and Knights will meet in the state volleyball tournament, only this time it will be in Saturday’s Class D-1 championship match.
No. 3-rated Bergan knocked off No. 2 BDS 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14 in Friday’s semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. No. 1 Pleasanton opened the day with a 25-15, 25-8, 26-24 sweep of No. 4 Mead.
Pleasanton reached the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019, but this will mark its first date in the final.
“It’s big for us,” Bulldogs coach Shane Nordby said. “Before this weekend we hadn’t won a match in this facility at all, and to come in and win our first two, obviously we’re pleased about it, but even more excited about the way we’re playing and the consistency that we’re showing game in and game out.”
The team that has stood in the way of Pleasanton the past two seasons: Archbishop Bergan.
The Knights beat Pleasanton in three sets en route to the 2018 state championship, and in four sets last year.
Bergan senior Lauren Baker, who had 18 kills and 19 digs against BDS, expects to see a motivated Bulldog team on the other side of the net.
“Yeah, they’ll be ready,” Baker said. “They’re going to come out hard so we just got to be ready.”
And it’s not just volleyball.
Pleasanton (32-0) and Bergan (26-10) met in the Class D-1 state basketball championship game last March at PBA. Pleasanton won 48-37 to capture its first title in basketball.
“We’ve got a little payback to send their way, (and) they got a little bit of payback last year in the championship basketball game,” Nordby said. “So Bergan would probably like to see us, too. We’re glad to play whoever is on the other side of the net and we’ll do our best to come out on top.”
Senior Katelyn Lindner had a match-high 17 kills and Natalie Siegel added 32 set assists as Pleasanton rallied from down 23-21 in the third set to sweep Mead (24-7). Pleasanton will be playing in its first state volleyball final since its 1976 state championship year.
To get back to its third straight final, Bergan needed to get past BDS, which won Class D-2 titles in 2018 and 2019.
The Knights, who have only one senior, had the Eagles on their heels for the first two sets, refocused after a set-three loss, and pulled way in the fourth set.
“BDS has been in the finals how many years?,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “So we knew with a younger team that we were going to have to make sure that we came out and just serve and serve-receive and we get up on the block on them.”
Macy Kamler led BDS (29-4) with 16 kills. The Eagles were making their fourth straight appearance in the state semifinals.
"For them (seniors Kamler and Jordan Bolte) to be able to play in the top four every year, that's amazing," BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs said. "There are so many teams that would love to be in our shoes, to be able to have that opportunity just to get to Lincoln, but yet to be here four years and play in the semifinals and finals ... is completely amazing."
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!