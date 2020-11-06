Class D-1 state volleyball: Saturday's finals showdown adds another layer in Pleasanton-Bergan rivalry

Bergan senior Lauren Baker, who had 18 kills and 19 digs against BDS, expects to see a motivated Bulldog team on the other side of the net.

“Yeah, they’ll be ready,” Baker said. “They’re going to come out hard so we just got to be ready.”

And it’s not just volleyball.

Pleasanton (32-0) and Bergan (26-10) met in the Class D-1 state basketball championship game last March at PBA. Pleasanton won 48-37 to capture its first title in basketball.

“We’ve got a little payback to send their way, (and) they got a little bit of payback last year in the championship basketball game,” Nordby said. “So Bergan would probably like to see us, too. We’re glad to play whoever is on the other side of the net and we’ll do our best to come out on top.”

Senior Katelyn Lindner had a match-high 17 kills and Natalie Siegel added 32 set assists as Pleasanton rallied from down 23-21 in the third set to sweep Mead (24-7). Pleasanton will be playing in its first state volleyball final since its 1976 state championship year.

To get back to its third straight final, Bergan needed to get past BDS, which won Class D-2 titles in 2018 and 2019.