 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class D-1 state volleyball: Pleasanton gets over the hump, advances to first state final since '76
View Comments
CLASS D-1

Class D-1 state volleyball: Pleasanton gets over the hump, advances to first state final since '76

{{featured_button_text}}

Pleasanton has fallen short in the state semifinals the past two years.

The top-rated Bulldogs made sure to put an end to that, sweeping Mead 25-15, 25-8, 26-24 in the Class D-1 state tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Senior middle Katy Lindner had 15 kills for Pleasanton, which had its season ended by Archbishop Bergan in each of the past two seasons in Lincoln.

Pleasanton will be playing in a state volleyball final for the first time since its 1976 championship season.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

High school volleyball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News