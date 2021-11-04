Class D-1 state volleyball: How No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock 'pushed through' to pull upset; Bergan methodical in win

Elmwood-Murdock made the state volleyball tournament this year for the first time since 2014.
The Knights didn’t let their inexperience get in the way.
Led by 6-foot-5 Brenna Schmidt, No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock earned a hard-fought, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12 win against No. 2 Mead in the opening round of the Class D-1 tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We just pushed through,” Elmwood-Murdock coach Nicole Justesen said. “The Palmyra game in our conference tournament was a pretty crucial moment because we finally pushed through when it came to teams that typically beat us.
"We’ve had that mentality against Mead before, but we just seemed to not finish. Our theme this year was commit, focus, finish, and so far, we’ve done a really good job of doing that.”
Mead defeated Elmwood-Murdock 3-0 in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament semifinals last month.
“When we watched that game, we looked at all the errors,” Justesen said. “We wanted to win so badly, and we didn’t play relaxed. I think we missed six or seven serves that game. We just had missed communications, and we played not to lose instead of playing to win."
This time around, the Knights pulled off something of a stunner.
Elmwood-Murdock improves to 23-9. Schmidt had 30 kills. The Knights will move on to play No. 3 Archbishop Bergan in the semifinals.
Mead coach Keshia Havelka noted the impact this year's senior class had on the program.
“These seniors are special," Havelka said. "They deserve all the credit in the world. They’ve played in four district finals and won two of them. They’ve done a lot to make Mead volleyball Mead volleyball, and they put us on the map. They’re a special group to me, so it’s pretty rough right now.”
Bri Lemke led Raiders with 36 kills.
Archbishop Bergan 3, Cambridge 0: Archbishop Bergan is a state tournament regular, including three straight appearances in the title match.
The Knights are closer to making it four straight appearances.
Led by junior setter Rebecca Baker, No. 3 Archbishop Bergan rolled past No. 8 Cambridge 25-14, 25-16, 25-18.
“The first round is always just a fun one to get through,” Archbishop Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “We were a little nervous about this one. They seemed like they had a lot of big players, but our double block came up really big tonight. That’s what I would say was the difference in the game was our double block.”
The Knights got in a groove early and never were really challenged throughout. Baker had 29 assists and distributed the ball evenly to a number of hitters. They improved to 26-10 with the victory.
Cambridge’s season ends at 27-7.
Howells-Dodge 3, BDS 0: After losing in the first round of the Class C-2 state tournament last year, the No. 1 Jaguars changed their pre-match routine this time. It helped to play earlier in the day, too.
Howells-Dodge (29-3) looked strong from the start in a 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 victory against No. 6 BDS in Thursday's opening round.
"It was a long day last year and playing at 9:30 at night, that's hard," Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said of her team, which dropped to D-1 this year. "But we talked about last year and how we were going to change this year. We were very calm (and) we weren't shell-shocked like last year."
The Jaguars overcame deficits of 22-19, 23-20 and 24-21 in the third set.
“When our coach pulled us all in (during timeout) she said, ‘We've done this before, we can do it again,’” senior Ellie Baumert said. “We are the No. 1 seed and we just needed to prove it.’”
Baumert, a Texas Tech recruit, had 13 kills, 11 digs and 18 assists. Her sister Grace had a match-high 20 kills.
JessaLynn Hudson led BDS (26-6) with nine kills.
Howells-Dodge will play Nebraska Christian in Friday’s semifinal round.
Nebraska Christian 3, Overton 0: No. 4 Nebraska Christian defeated No. 7 Overton 26-24, 25-23, 25-15.
Nebraska Christian (29-3) struggled early in each of the first two sets, but with its balanced attack, found a way to handle the adversity and squeak by.