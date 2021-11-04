Class D-1 state volleyball: How No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock 'pushed through' to pull upset; Bergan methodical in win

The Knights got in a groove early and never were really challenged throughout. Baker had 29 assists and distributed the ball evenly to a number of hitters. They improved to 26-10 with the victory.

Cambridge’s season ends at 27-7.

Howells-Dodge 3, BDS 0: After losing in the first round of the Class C-2 state tournament last year, the No. 1 Jaguars changed their pre-match routine this time. It helped to play earlier in the day, too.

Howells-Dodge (29-3) looked strong from the start in a 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 victory against No. 6 BDS in Thursday's opening round.

"It was a long day last year and playing at 9:30 at night, that's hard," Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said of her team, which dropped to D-1 this year. "But we talked about last year and how we were going to change this year. We were very calm (and) we weren't shell-shocked like last year."

The Jaguars overcame deficits of 22-19, 23-20 and 24-21 in the third set.

“When our coach pulled us all in (during timeout) she said, ‘We've done this before, we can do it again,’” senior Ellie Baumert said. “We are the No. 1 seed and we just needed to prove it.’”