Class D-1: Hartington CC completes redemption run with state title

Missing the state volleyball tournament last year was fuel for the fire this season for Hartington Cedar Catholic.

The seventh-seeded Trojans capped their redemption tour Saturday with a five-set win over Norfolk Catholic in the Class D-1 final at the Devaney Center. Cedar Catholic prevailed 26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8.

It was the third state title for the Trojans and first since 2012. The win also denied the Knights their first championship.

Cedar Catholic had been to state the previous five years before struggling through a 10-23 season in 2021.

"Missing state last year made us seniors so hungry," outside hitter Laney Kathol said. "We're just used to going to state a lot."

Kathol, a Wayne State recruit, led the way with 26 kills. She had the final three kills for the Trojans, who needed five sets to put away their Mid-State Conference rival.

It was the fourth time the teams have played. The Knights won the first two matches before Cedar Catholic won a subdistrict match at Norfolk Catholic.

"Our team chemistry has grown so much," Kathol said. "By the time we played them the third time, we were a totally new team."

The Trojans set the tone in the first set, rallying from an early five-point deficit to post a 26-24 win. Norfolk Catholic bounced back to take the second set, finishing it off on a kill by Channatee Robles.

Cedar Catholic rolled to an eight-point win in the third set before the Knights stayed alive with a 25-18 win in the fourth, leading to the 15-point fifth.

The score was tied 4-4 before a 3-0 run put the Trojans in control. Norfolk Catholic never got closer than two the rest of the way before Kathol's final three kills ended it.

"This team always has believed in itself," coach Denae Buss said. "They had the determination to do this."

Sophomore Melayna McGregor had 16 kills for the 27-10 Trojans while her sister Meredith dished out 53 assists.

Robles, another Wayne State pledge, had 23 kills to lead the 30-5 Knights.