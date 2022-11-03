Class C-2 volleyball: After 'team deep breath,' Oakland-Craig pulls reverse sweep

Oakland-Craig has been under the lights of the state volleyball tournament before. The Knights were here last season — and left with championship hardware.

But Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena was a little different from that run, which was mostly domination as the Knights won nine of the 10 sets they played.

Southwest punched Oakland-Craig in the mouth early, but the No. 4 Knights responded, pulling off a reverse sweep 13-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11 to advance to Friday’s semifinal against Lincoln Lutheran.

“It’s a little different to go five (sets) but I’m proud of our team for coming back,” head coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. “I think it’s hard to play when you have a target on your back and I think we struggled with that, and we were playing flat. We weren’t really playing our game.”

No. 6 Southwest was able to squeak out of Set 2 and take the 2-0 lead in the match, but the Knights never felt like they were out of it.

Rennerfeldt took her team out to the hallway to take a "team deep breath" and she knew that they would respond in Sets 3 and 4.

“I felt pretty confident that we would win Set 3 back there in my talk, honestly, like they are going to get this Set 3,” Rennerfeldt said. “Then when we played Set 3 the way that we did, I felt pretty good about (Set 4). But I told my assistant when (Set 5) was starting ‘I’m nervous as heck.”

Rennerfeldt’s nerves certainly may have cooled to start the set when Oakland-Craig jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the set. But the Roughriders would not go away, evening the set at 10-10.

But a few big swings, including the game-high 19th kill from Brandi Helzer on match point, completed the reverse sweep for Oakland-Craig.

“Sometimes we have done this before where we went and got (sets) three and four, then we went back on our heels again,” Rennerfeldt said. “But we didn’t and I’m proud of them for that.”

Friday brings a new challenge for Oakland-Craig.

Rennerfeldt thought playing with the target on their back Thursday was a bit difficult. But the Knights play undefeated No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran in the semifinal, a team that has already swept them this season.

“Tomorrow is going to be a totally different ballgame and I totally mindest because we are obviously the underdogs,” Rennerfeldt said. “We have nothing to lose. So, I’m just ready to come and have fun and try to give Lincoln Lutheran a show.”